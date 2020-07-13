Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Zindziswa dies at 59 in Jo’Burg

(FILES) Zinzi Mandela (l), daughter of African National Congress (ANC) President Nelson Mandela, wearing Xhosa traditional outfit, and her father Nelson, smile, 26 October 1992 in Soweto, after Zinzi married Zweli Hlongwane, a black businessman. (Photo credit should read WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP via Getty Images)

Johannesburg – Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, has died at the age of 59 on the morning of July 13, 2020.

Zindzi Mandela rose to international fame in 1985 after reading out her father’s rejection letter of a freedom deal with the South African apartheid government which was by then headed by president P.W Botha.

According to SABC a state broadcaster, Zindzi who was also serving as South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015, kicked the bucket in the bucket in a hospital in Johannesburg city.

“The cause of her death has not yet been established,’’ SABC announced

Zindzi Mandela was born to anti-apartheid activist leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“This is untimely. She still had a role to play in the transformation of our own society and a bigger role to play even in the African National Congress, ‘said ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe.

South Africa’s foreign affairs minister Naledi Pandor has also expressed shock at the 59 years old death, describing her as a heroine.

“Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well,’ said Pandor.

“Dear apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally, The Land Is Ours.’ She tweeted

She posted this tweet last year in June with a hashtag #TheLandIsOurs which stirred an argument.

She is survived by her husband and four children.

Zindzi loved writing and poetry and some of her poetry was published in 1978 in the book titled Black as I Am.