Nyendo Teacher Wins Big in MTN MoMoNyabo Together Promotion

MTN Uganda’s Jimmy Ssempuuma (L) hands over Emily Tumuheki’s cheque

Masaka – MTN Uganda is giving back to its customers in a big way as the financially crippling COVID 19 battle ensues in Uganda and across the globe.

With over UGX1.2 billion worth of mobile money up for grabs, two lucky customers will stand a chance to win up to UGX 5M very weekday, to help them rebuild their lives during these financially challenging times.

With the disruption caused by COVID-19, teaching is one of the professions that took a hit. It even gets harder for private school teachers who are not earning a salary as schools have been closed since March.

Emily Tumuheki, a private school teacher in Masaka, is one of the many teachers who have gone without pay since the closure of schools as a way of preventing the spread of the deadly Covid19.

Tumuheki, a resident of Nyendo town in Masaka district and a teacher of English at Kitendesa Modern Primary School reaped big from the on-going MoMoNyabo Together promotion as she won herself a whopping UGX5M.

The teacher at could not believe her luck the moment she learnt that she had been chosen as a lucky winner in the MoMo Nyabo Together promotion.

When the hosts of the MoMo Nyabo Together show Zahara Totto and Patricko Mujuuka first contacted Tumuheki, she was in shock she decided to hand the phone to a friend of hers thinking she was getting conned.

She, however, was able to compose herself and answer all five questions correctly.

While shedding tears of joy at her cheque handover, Tumuheki narrated how life had been so hard seeing as she was not earning and yet her bills kept on accumulating.

Tumuheki who hails from Ntungamo moved to Nyendo in search of greener pastures. Currently, she is also pursuing a Bachelors degree in Secondary Education to grow her career.

The happy teacher was overwhelmed with the fact that she had indeed become a millionaire.

“I cannot imagine this real. This money will help me a lot. I plan on starting a shop where I can trade food items like rice, sugar, salt and many others consumer goods.” Tumuheki said.

Tumuheki went on to add that because of COVID 19, she had resorted to quitting her job and starting something else but she did not have the capital to start her dream business.

“My life has drastically changed for the better,” said an excited Tumuheki in praise of the MTN MoMoNyabo promotion.

She named her mother, Frank Twikirize as her beneficiary. Twikirize was excited when her daughter called to ask if she had received ugx2m that was sent to her phone.

An excited Twikirize asked her daughter to thank MTN for remembering them.

“For one to get money in such times, it can only be by the grace of God,” Tumuheki said. While handing over a dummy cheque, the Regional Manager Central Ssempuuma Jimmy congratulated Tumuheki Emilly upon her win. He also encouraged all MTN customers to continue using the MTN MoMo service, “You too can win like Tumuheki,” he said.

Tumuheki said she always used her MTN MoMo to buy airtime, minutes to make phone calls as well as data to surf the internet and social media. She thanked MTN for availing Ugandans with a chance to win money this year.

Apart from the winners called in studio, 250 people win UGX50,000 directly every day.

All you have to do is pay for airtime, bundles or any bill using MTN MoMo on the MyMTN app or dial *165# and stand a chance to win Use Mobile Money to pay for everything including airtime, data, voice bundles, yaka, water, television subscription and so much more.

Watch the live draw game shows every weekday at 8.20 pm on NBS TV and Bukedde TV hosted by Zahara Totto and Patricko Mujuuka. You could be the next winner because with MoMo Nyabo together, everyone is a winner.