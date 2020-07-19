Police Deny Claims of Knocking Dead People Power Supporter

Jinja/Kampala – Kyaddondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has accused a police patrol vehicle of knocking dead Charles Mutyabule, one of the Jinja supporters of People Power Pressure group.

The deceased, in early 20s and a student of Wairaka College in Jinja had followed the convoy of the People power Presidential Aspirant on Saturday afternoon before he meet his death in Mabira forest as he joined processions following the politician’s convoy from Jinja to Kampala.

According to Bobi Wine who was travelling from Jinja city where he had been hosted on a radio talk show, Mutyabule was killed before his own eyes by a Police patrol vehicle.

“I should have returned from Jinja very happy today on account of the massive support we received in every place we passed. Unfortunately, my joy was cut short when I watched with my eyes as a military truck yet again knocked dead our ardent supporter and comrade, Charles Mutyabule! Previously, the regime has frustrated efforts to get videos of these crimes out, but in this case, the murder of our brother was captured on camera. Mutyabule joins many of our supporters who have lost lives in extra-judicial killings by the state’’, Kyagulanyi wrote on his wall.

However, police has denied all these allegations that Mutyabule had been knocked by one of the police patrol cars escorting the presidential hopeful out of Jinja town.

“It was a hit-and-run accident. His motorcycle collided with a double cabin at around 1pm. The double cabin was traveling from Kampala side to Jinja. After the accident, we rushed him to Kawolo General Hospital for medical attention but he died moments after arrival,’’ Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson Hellen Butoto said.

Latest Posts

Wine, on Saturday evening, made a statement condemning security, recognizing Mutyabule, who is reportedly the fourth People Power Martyr after Yasin Kawuma who was killed in Arua, Dan Kyeyune who was shot dead in Nansana and Nabukenya Rita who was knocked dead by another police can in Nakawa.