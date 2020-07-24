July 24, 2020

President Museveni confirms KCCA ED Dorothy Kisaka, Two Other Directors

July 24, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Kampala – President Yoweri Museveni has confirmed the appointment of city lawyer Dorothy Kisaka as the new Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) boss.

In a July 21 letter addressed to the Minister of Public Service Wilson Muruli Mukasa, Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Justice Ralph Ochan confirmed the appointment of Mrs Kisaka

Justice Ochan also confirmed the appointment Eng David Luyimbazi Ssali as the Deputy Director and Grace Akullo as the Director of Human Resource and Management.

Kisaka, an advisor in the office of the Prime Minister and Administer of the COVID-19 fund, replaces Eng. Andrew Kitaka who has been holding the office in an acting capacity since 2018.

By the copy of the letter, Justice Ochan said the Secretary Public Service is required to urgently forward the copy of the instrument to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service for her tail end management of the appointment process.

