PS Muhakanizi orders demolition of Health Centre citing Contractor shoddy work

Kabale – The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, economic planning and Development and also doubles as Secretary to the treasury, Keith Muhakanizi, has ordered for the demolition of part of a health centre that is under construction

PS Muhakanizi who also doubles as Secretary to the treasury sanctioned the for the demolition of part of Buramba health centre III in Rubaya sub-county that is under construction citing use of substandard construction materials by the contractor.

Last month, media reports claimed that the quality of materials being used for the construction works at Buramba HCIII in Rubaya Sub County Kabale district were below the required construction standards.

This forced the Ministry of Works to constitute a multi-sectoral team to undertake a technical assessment on the quality of construction works at the facility and provide guidance, an exercise that was done from June 9-12, 2020.

The team did the site visits together with the Kabale district Political and Technical staff.

Now, in a letter dated 1st July 2020 addressed to the Kabale District Chief Administrative Officer, Muhakanizi says that during the site visit at Buramba HCIII, non-confirmatory tests were conducted on the materials used in the facility’s construction.

He further noted that to further attest the quality of the materials, the team picked the samples and took them to Central Materials Laboratory ministry of Works and Transport in Kampala for confirmatory tests.

However according to Muhakanizi, the results from the tests of the picked materials indicated that the Ultimate Compression Strengthen (UCS) for the concrete blocks picked from Buramba is too low compared to the required level.

The tests also indicated that the stone aggregate had adquate mechanical properties though were slightly larger than the 20mm size specified.

Additionally, the combined sand samples had adequate silt content (3 percent) which is within acceptable ranges.

In the letter, the ministry recommended that the construction works at Buramba HCIII are halted and all load-bearing walls demolished and rebuilt with concrete blocks that meet the minimum specifications.