VIDEO: Sudhir’s Son Rajiv Ruparelia Survives Assassination Attempt

Rajiv Ruparelia

Kololo – Business mogul Sudhir Ruparelia’s son, Rajiv Ruparelia survived an assassination attempt this morning by Police guards attached the Counter-Terrorism unit

Reports reaching this site indicate that the police officers driving at breakneck speed in a van attempted to run over Rajiv as jogged near his father’s house in Kololo.

In flash, Rajiv managed to outsmart them and quickly dashed out of the road.

The van, however, ran over security dogs guarding Sudhir’s home, leaving them with serious injuries.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango confirmed the incident but said the matter was being handled by Kira police station.

“You mean the case at Kira police station, Let me get you details said before hanging up” His boss, Fred Enanga said he was yet to get a briefing about the incident.