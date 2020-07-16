Slum Dwellers Federation Commissions UGX93M WASH Project in Kabale

Kabale – The National Slum Dwellers Federation of Uganda (Kabale region Chapter) on Wednesday July 15 commissioned a UGX93M Kigongi Bataka Community led water, sanitation and community hall project.

The project is an initiative of Kigongi Bataka Tuyambane Group, a slum dwellers saving group that started in 2012 with the intention to agitate for better living standards of slum dwellers in Kabale town with emphasis on clean water and sanitation.

The project which was contracted by GIST Technologies Limited was launched in March last year.

It included the construction of 11 stances public toilet with bathrooms, a multipurpose hall, and extension of gravity water to the facility, all worth UGX93M, with funding from the National Slum dwellers Federation of Uganda.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project in a function held at the project’s main hall in Kigongi Central division Kabale municipality, Bonny Tumuranzye the Chairperson Kigongi Bataka Tuyambane Group, expressed the need to improve cleanliness and hygiene around the commissioned sanitation facility saying many surrounding residents have continued emptying the sewerage in open water channels which is unhygienic and risks possible outbreak of diseases like cholera.

The Kabale Municipality mayor Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha the chief guest called for unity among Slum dwellers if urban centers are to develop.

He also asked the Slum dwellers in Kabale town to continue embracing a saving culture for their own development and development of their communities.

Bugongi Bataka Tuyambane Group has also established many other projects in Kabale town including the construction of a water spring at Kabale Police Barracks. The group also funded the construction of a covered drainage channel at Kigongi B in Central division Kabale municipality.

The function was also attended by Sarah Nambozo the Chairperson Suubi Board National Slum Dwellers Federation of Uganda among other guests.