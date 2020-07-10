Teenager Falls Off Lorry, dies in Kisoro

Kisoro – A 14 years old boy on Wednesday evening died on spot after falling off a lorry that as he was going to load bricks on.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional police Spokesman identifes the teenager as Derrick Turinayo 14 a resident of Kamatinza village ,Rwingwe Parish Nyakabande sub county Kisoro district as the incident happened at 5.30pm .

He says that Turinayo was going to load bricks at Kagera along Kisoro-Rubuguri road on motor vehicle reg no UBG 874 Z,tipper,white in colour fell off and died instantly.

Maate says that according to the eye witnesses when he fell off, the driver parked the vehicle and after confirming that the victim had died he drove towards Rubuguri and made a U- turn,drove past the deceased and continued towards Kisoro town.

He says that police has commenced into the investigations as the manhunt for the driver and the vehicle is on.