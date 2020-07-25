Tanzania Truck Bursts into flames, No fatalities registered

Rubanda – A Tanzanian registered cargo truck was burst into flames along Kabale-Rubanda -Kisoro highway at Karengyere in Muko sub-county Rubanda district on Friday afternoon..

According to information obtained by our reporter, the truck burst in flames after a one of its leaking tanks sparked it off at Karengyere on a climbing lane steep following a loud bang as fire engulfed it.

Deus Omuturagye, a resident of the area, says that the kisoro bound trailer that was carrying plastics when it reached at Karengyere at around midday just like half a kilometre from Karengyere trading centre they saw smoke coming from the truck and on reaching there they found it was on fire.

“We are lucky that the fire didn’t extend to houses and kiosks. We all ran for our lives. Despite calling police on time, they only arrived without fire brigade and watched helplessly with fire-fighters arriving two hour later,” Omuturagye said.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson confirmed the fire incident, says that the incident involved truck registration number no T593 DSX Mercedes Benz box body driven by Jackson Fredrick 39

Maate revealed that the truck was on its way from Tanzania through Mutukula heading to DRC, at Kagano cell after Karengyere trading centre Rubanda district along Kabale-Kisoro highway.

No fatalities were registered.

He says that preliminary cause was a leakage in the fuel tank but police from Kisoro Fire brigade and rescue services swiftly responded and extinguished the fire which had not affected the properties ie plastics on board.