Umwuzukuru! President Kagame Becomes Grand Parent

July 20, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

GRAND PA: Rwandan President Paul Kagame

Kigali – The Rwanda first family could barely hide their joy and happiness as they welcomed a grandchild.

Rwandan President Kagame broke the news and announced that he was now a grandparent after his daughter Angie Ingabire gave birth.

“Since yesterday, we are very happy and officially grandparents. Congratulations A&B! What a joy!” Kagame wrote on his Twitter handle.

He added, “First time is even more exciting!”

However, President Kagame did not reveal the gender of the baby.

The First daughter Ange and husband Bertrand Ndengeyingoma married on July 6 in 2019 at a private wedding held at Kigali Convention Centre and Radisson Blu Hotel.

