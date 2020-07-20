Yogi Steels Ltd Embarks on Blood Donation Drive to Support National Blood Bank

Yogi Steels Director Mr.Nandlal Thummar ,HR Liz Mbeiza and Mr .Sanjay at the Launch of the Blood Donation at Yogi Steels Ltd (1)

Jinja – Yogi Steels Ltd, the leading Manufacturer of All Steel Products in East Africa has embarked on a massive blood donation campaign to save people’s lives.

Yogi Steels Director, Nandlal Thummar flanked by other top managers urged Ugandans to desist from waiting for foreign blood donors but implored them to donate blood generously the only source of sufficient, quality and safe blood.

“Blood is needed by mothers in the delivery wards, accident patients and other clients that go to the hospitals. If we don’t donate blood it means losing lives, yet this is something we can do’’, said Nandlal.

Following the outbreak of Corona Virus disease (COVID-19) Pandemic, Uganda has been grappling with a critical shortage of blood that is affecting services and putting patients’ lives at risk resulting in the cancellation of hospital operations and prioritization of cases.

“It’s a big, nationwide problem. It’s emergency level, a crisis. Nearly every hospital is crying out for blood. Nearly every regional referral hospital is complaining about blood’’, said Nayenga Uthuman, the focal Person of URSC at Jinja Branch.

“There is no factory for manufacturing blood. It should be everybody’s responsibility to ensure that they turn up and donate blood wherever Uganda Blood Transfusion Services requests,” added Uthuman.

The Blood Donation was coordinated by Yogi Steels Ltd with its sister

companies including Millennium Tiles, Gold star Battery, Victoria Plastics, the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) services, and

Indian Association of Uganda Jinja Branch.

Liz Mbieza, the Company Human Resource Manager told reporters that Yogi Steels Ltd will continue carrying out more health care outreach services country wide to conduct blood donations, free medical body checkups including blood pressure, eye checking, and dental clinics among others.

The company whose workers championed the blood donation also handed over assorted food items to blood donors including Sugar, Rice, Soap and other items during the drive held at the Malindi based factory in Njeru Municipality.

According to statistics from Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, Uganda’s healthcare system uses about 1,500 units of blood daily, but only 1,250 units are collected.