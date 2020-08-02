2 Succumb to COVID-19 as Fatalities rise to 9 in Uganda

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and PM Ruhakana Rugunda

Kampala – Uganda has registered two more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, August 10 bringing the total number to nine of those that have succumbed to the virus.

The two fatalities included a 27-year-old male of Kyangwali Refugee Settlement in Hoima who died at Hoima Referral Hospital and a 46-year-old of Kampala who died at Nsambya Hospital.

Five foreign truck drivers including three Kenyans and two Congolese tested positive for coronavirus and were denied entry into Uganda.

Five foreign truck drivers including three Kenyans and two Congolese tested positive for coronavirus and were denied entry into Uganda.

The Ministry of Health revealed that the victim both had signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, nine contacts were identified from Kampala Metropolitan Area and two truck drivers who arrived from Kenya and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Other cases include three alerts from Kampala, Ntungamo and Hoima.

Uganda’s cumulative confirmed cases have run risen to 1,297 while recoveries are said to be 1,137