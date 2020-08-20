COVID-19: 51 Test Positive in Kampala as Uganda Records 94 New cases

Kampala – Ninety-four (94) new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Uganda, Ministry of Health has reported.

The newly confirmed cases continue to raise concern as the fight against COVID-19 escalates.

Of the 94 new cases, 51 are alerts from Kampala; while another two alerts are from Buvuma and Wakiso districts, respectively.

Thirty-three (33) are contacts to previously confirmed cases; – twenty-one (21) from Kampala, six (6) from Nakaseke, three (3) from Wakiso, two (2) from Adjumani and one (1) from Koboko.

Seven (7) are truck drivers who arrived via various points of entry; Three (3) via Busia, two (2) via Lia and two (2) via Goli and Elegu. One (1) returnee from Kenya tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health urged the public to take extra precaution by wearing face masks in public places all the time and sanitising.

“In light of the spike in new cases in Kampala Metropolitan Area, this is evident that the rate of community transmission is high. The public is STRONGLY advised to take personal responsibility to avoid contracting COVID-19. The earlier we change our attitude and behavior towards COVID-19, the better for our health and nation,” the statement reads in part.

“The Ministry appeals to the population including users of public transport to wear a face mask at all times, and wear it properly- ensure that the nose, mouth and chin are fully covered, practice good hand hygiene and maintain a social distance whenever in public. COVID-19 is dangerous, spreads fast and it kills both the young and the elderly alike, as statistics both locally and globally have shown,” the statement read.

This brings the number of COVID-19 cases to 1,750 and deaths to 19.

The fatalities are residents of Kampala; two males aged 45 and 31 years old and a 57-year-old female who passed on while in admission at different private hospitals in Kampala.

They presented with signs and symptoms of COVID-19.