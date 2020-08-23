Lock-down looms with 59 COVID-19 cases recorded in Kampala as 97 Test Positive in Uganda

Uganda’s Health Minister, Dr Ruth Aceng

Kampala– Ninety-Seven (97) new cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded bringing the cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans to 2,263 on Sunday

In a statement Sunday, August 23, Ministry of Health confirmed that the 97 new cases were part of the 90 contacts and 90 alerts

Of the 97 confirmed cases, 59 tested positive from Kampala, 11 from Wakiso, 6 from Buikwe 3 from Luweero, 3 from Namisindwa, 2 from Mukono, 2 from Jinja, 1 from Kabale, 1 from Amuru, 1 from Oyam and 1 from Tororo.

A returnee from Mali tested positive for COVID-19 as well as 6 truck drivers from points of entry.

“10 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ugandan COVID-19 recoveries are 1,226 while the death toll stands at 20.

Uganda on Saturday August 22, registered 318 cases and this is so far the highest number of cases recorded in a single day.

While addressing the media on Minister Aceng said Kampala Metropolitan Area has the highest numbers of community transmission.

“A cumulative total of 540 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kampala since the 23rd March. Of these, 342 cases were registered within the last one week, from Augus 15 to August 21, 2020 including 5 COVID-19 deaths,” she said.

She added: “Several institutions including; Malaysia Furnishing, Royal Pharma, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, IGG,KCCA, Toyota, NRM Secretariat, Eagle Holdings,Megha Industries, media houses (New Vision, NBS,NTV,BBS) and other private hospitals have reported clusters. This highlights the need to ensure that workplaces strictly observe the Standard Operating Procedures and Infection, Prevention and Control measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.”