I Gave A Girl Half My Salary For A Year – Alex Muhangi
I had a rapid fire question and answer session with comedian Alex Muhangi
By Fab Mc
FabMc: What kind of person is Mr. Alex Muhangi?
Alex: Funny and polite man
FabMc: How have you been spending time while avoiding COVID?
Alex: Been home chilling, just waiting on the President to speak
FabMc: Your ideal woman
Alex: A hard worker and a fighter
FabMc: Two things you can’t stand about girls
Alex: ladies sibagarila ddala
FabMc: What crazy thing have you ever done in the name of love?
Alex: Gave half of my salary to a girl for like a year
FabMc: What is the craziest thing about yourself that only you know?
Alex: Addicted to social Media
FabMc: What is your favorite dress code?
Alex: I dress for the occasion
FabMc: That item you can’t do without
Alex: Phone
FabMc: Anything crazy that ever happened during your comic performances?
Alex: Yes one day in Lira the askari shot someone while we were on stage
FabMc: How does someone get started in stand-up comedy?
Alex: It’s a calling, but usually you go to a Comedy Show and ask to perform
FabMc: What are the secrets for telling everyday jokes in order to get the biggest laughs?
Alex: Research a lot guys
FabMc: What process do you use to develop your stand-up comedy material?
Alex: Daily happenings
FabMc: Can someone learn to be funny on stage?
Alex: Yes…. people have become stars on stage
FabMc: if you were arrested with no explanation, what would your friends and family assume you had done?
Alex: eeeh driving during curfew hours
FabMc: You’re a mad scientist, what scientific experiment would you run if money and ethics weren’t an issue?
Alex: Cure of Corona
FabMc: What are some things that are okay to occasionally do but definitely not okay to do every day?
Alex: I live a normal life
FabMc: What would the world be like if it was filled with male and female copies of you?
Alex: Entrepreneurs
FabMc: be honest with me what is something that you just recently realized that you are embarrassed you didn’t realize earlier?
Alex: Am a good cook
FabMc: What set of items could you buy that would make the cashier the most uncomfortable?
Alex: Toilet Paper hahahaha you are joking with me
FabMc: What is the funniest name you have actually heard used in the real world?
Alex: hahaha that name killed me banange cheiiiii!
FabMc: What advice would you give new comedians just starting out?
Alex: Do research and find a stage
FabMc: Alex thank you so much for your time your last words to our leaders and fans as well
Alex: Thank you my man Fab Mc and to all my people out there Keep God in all you do.