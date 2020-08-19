August 19, 2020

I Gave A Girl Half My Salary For A Year – Alex Muhangi

August 19, 2020 Red pepper

I had a rapid fire question and answer session with comedian Alex Muhangi

 

By Fab Mc

FabMc: What kind of person is Mr. Alex Muhangi?

Alex: Funny and polite man

 

FabMc: How have you been spending time while avoiding COVID?

Alex:  Been home chilling, just waiting on the President to speak

 

FabMc: Your ideal woman

Alex: A hard worker and a fighter

 

FabMc: Two things you can’t stand about girls

Alex: ladies sibagarila ddala

 

FabMc: What crazy thing have you ever done in the name of love?

Alex: Gave half of my salary to a girl for like a year

 

FabMc: What is the craziest thing about yourself that only you know?

Alex: Addicted to social Media

 

FabMc: What is your favorite dress code?

Alex: I dress for the occasion

FabMc: That item you can’t do without

Alex: Phone

 

FabMc: Anything crazy that ever happened during your comic performances?

Alex: Yes one day in Lira the askari shot someone while we were on stage

 

FabMc: How does someone get started in stand-up comedy?

Alex: It’s a calling, but usually you go to a Comedy Show and ask to perform

 

FabMc: What are the secrets for telling everyday jokes in order to get the biggest laughs?

Alex: Research a lot guys

 

FabMc: What process do you use to develop your stand-up comedy material?

Alex: Daily happenings

 

FabMc: Can someone learn to be funny on stage?

Alex: Yes…. people have become stars on stage

FabMc: if you were arrested with no explanation, what would your friends and family assume you had done?

Alex: eeeh driving during curfew hours

 

FabMc: You’re a mad scientist, what scientific experiment would you run if money and ethics weren’t an issue?

Alex: Cure of Corona

 

FabMc: What are some things that are okay to occasionally do but definitely not okay to do every day?

Alex:  I live a normal life

 

FabMc: What would the world be like if it was filled with male and female copies of you?

Alex: Entrepreneurs

 

FabMc: be honest with me what is something that you just recently realized that you are embarrassed you didn’t realize earlier?

Alex: Am a good cook

FabMc: What set of items could you buy that would make the cashier the most uncomfortable?

Alex: Toilet Paper hahahaha you are joking with me

 

FabMc: What is the funniest name you have actually heard used in the real world?

Alex: hahaha that name killed me banange cheiiiii!

 

FabMc: What advice would you give new comedians just starting out?

Alex: Do research and find a stage

 

FabMc: Alex thank you so much for your time your last words to our leaders and fans as well

Alex: Thank you my man Fab Mc and to all my people out there Keep God in all you do.

