Bajjo, Abtex Petition Museveni To Open events, threaten to strike

Kampala – Renown city events promoters Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo and Abby Musinguzi aka Abtex have issued an ultimatum of only one week for President Museveni to allow them to get back to their usual business.

Speaking before journalists in a press conference Monday, August 24, Abtex and Bajjo revealed that after one week and the president hasn’t heeded to their request.

President Museveni

They moved to organise countrywide processions and in Kampala in particular, they will organise the youth and move to downtown and consult them on how to work while observing the SOPs of COVID 19.

Through the umbrella of Uganda events promoters Association headed by Abtex, they have come out with procedures ready to be tabled to the president on how to allow events back in the country as they follow the guidelines by the ministry of health.

However, they wonder why the president has allowed businesses like arcades to operate despite the huge number of people.

argue that the president should allow them to work. They have incurred enough losses. Their families are suffering from hunger since it has been five good months since the lockdown.

Abtex furthermore revealed it is normal business for musicians and few other more promoters who are friendly to the government.

He wonders why the president has kept a deaf ear on them.