BUSINESS: Abid’s Alam Group CSR Initiatives Changing Communities

Abid Alam (L) Inspecting one of his Factories with President Museveni

Jinja – Alam Group of Companies commonly referred to as the Alam Group, privately owned by benevolent businessman Abid Alam continues to

transform the lives of various communities through its extensive

Corporate Social Responsibility campaign implemented for years.

Today, Alam Group employs thousands of Ugandans directly and indirectly contributing to improved livelihoods, this will be further boosted by the gradual and professional evolution of a category of its workers like out-growers and those in other companies.

Abid’s sound community partnership programmes under his conglomerate

of companies has positively contributed to social change within

communities in Uganda and committed to improving Uganda through its

regular business operations, partnering Government and local

communities.

Early this year the company donated 100 tons of sugar to MOH’s National Task Force to fight Covid-19 and Shs5 million to Kaliro district Covid-19 task force. They have also made donations to schools including sugar, stationery and they feed Kaliro School for deaf scholars on a monthly basis.

Alam Group has funded rehabilitation of roads, grading and repairing bad spots in conjunction with the local government, especially in Kaliro.

On matters of health,Alam group led by Abid Alam the MD periodically hold medical camps for blood donations, dental care, and cancer screening and testing, give out eyeglasses and currently finalizing the Process of connecting electricity to Bwayuya village in Kaliro to improve people’s livelihood.

Born in 1960 and raised in Uganda, Abid Alam – the Managing Director, has Uganda at heart and has for years supported various people both directly and indirectly through social corporate responsibility.

Abid attended Shimoni Demonstration and Nakasero Primary schools for

primary.

He later went to Nairobi for Secondary and completed school in the United States. Upon return from the US, he set up a construction company in Soroti district instead of joining the family businesses.

Abid is a prominent businessman with several multi-billion ventures that have supported Ugandan economy through taxes paid to the government and his ventures include Alam Property Limited (Residential, Warehouses & Commercial Properties).

Others companies include; Rhino Footwear Ltd, Casements (Africa) Ltd a major player in the aluminium and steel fabrication sector, Oxygas Ltd the leading manufacturer of medical and industrial gases in Uganda, Kaliro Sugar(Sugar & Allied Industries Limited) a subsidiary of Alam Group established 2011 with the aim of meeting the regional deficit and giving Uganda 100% sugar self-sufficiency.

Abid also owns Steel Rolling Mills Ltd (SRM) based in Jinja-Uganda that has a branch in Kenya called KUSCO, Saimmco Ltd whose clients include among others; Uganda Govt and all international NGOs working in Uganda like FAO, World Vision, Care International, Veco East Africa and Acord Uganda. Crocodile Tools Company the manufacturer of hoes in Uganda and the entire E-African region and Lake Wamala a farm located in Mityana Uganda

Abid’s affiliated companies include Geo Lodges a dazzling tourism facilities the Uganda Tourism Sector has to offer with tourist camps in the major National Parks of Uganda, that is the Jacana Safari Lodge located in the Queen Elizabeth National Park, the Nile Safari Camp which is located in Murchison Falls National Park, the new Rainforest lodge which lies in the heart of Mabira forest and the Silverback lodge which is situated in Bwindi Impenetrable National park.

Ama Ply dealing in building products, Ekono homes that produce prefabricated wooden houses for Tourism, Residences and Offices.

Franchises under Alam Group include in Uganda, include; Hilti Power Tools (Switzerland), Karcher Cleaning Equipment (Germany): D&H Secheron(India)

Last year, construction works for a new sugar plant worth $40m (UGX.

148b) commenced in Kassanda District where both the estate and the factory are valued at $20m each thus bringing the total investment of factory plus land capital and development to $40m.

This will also bring job creation, social corporate responsibility like drinking water supply, construction of classrooms and training of young people, as well as training activities directly related to the planting and treatment of sugarcane among others.

‘’Alam group is committed to supporting the government of Uganda towards meeting the Global Sustainability Development Goal of Good health, supporting education, farmers among other programs including

partnering with government’’, said an official from Alam Group.