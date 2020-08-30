BREAKING NEWS: COVID Enters Ugandan Parliament as 4 Legislators Test Positive

A number of private and public Institutions have who have recorded similar incidents are Uganda National Roads Authority, Uganda Broadcasting Corporation, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, New Vision, DFCU Bank and Total Uganda, among others.

During the national prayers held yesterday at State House, President Museveni ordered law enforcement agencies to intensify enforcement of the Standard Operating Procedures given by the Ministry of Health and particularly castigated politicians who are not observing these while engaging in the ongoing campaigns for their party primary elections.

Many critics have expressed disappointing at the level with which several parliamentary candidates are holding open rallies in total disregard of the SOPs.

A top health expert we spoke to had this to say about the current disregard of the COVID SoPs by politicians:

“Covid spreads so fast and when a positive person is not isolated, he leaves the virus to his contacts who may contract it and as well spread it to others.

Considering the political times, crowds pool and the spread increases.

At present, the positive cases are in communities searching for votes and interacting with people, who rarely are provided with masks let alone using them appropriately.”

This is a developing story..!