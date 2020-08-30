BREAKING NEWS: COVID Enters Ugandan Parliament as 4 Legislators Test Positive
By Pepper Intelligence Unit
The deadly Coronavirus is believed to have entered the parliament of Uganda as four LEGISLATORS are now said to have test positive, sources tell Pepper Intelligence Unit (PIU).
PIU has learnt that the six, whose names are withheld for avoidance of stigmatisation, are innocently roaming the campaign trails unaware they could be spreading the virus.
PIU has learnt that on August 26, parliament conducted routine C19 testing and results which might be announced anytime today, indicate that so far, 4 legislators are positive.
According to the Ugandan Ministry of Health website, Uganda has so far
2,756 confirmed cases,
765 active cases,
1,288 cumulative recoveries,
23,579 listed contacts,
367,423 samples tested,
17,888 completed contacts follow ups,5,691 contacts under follow up,
2,095 under quarantine in government designated centres and
13,455,657 masks distributed.
The ministry has been tirelessly appealing to the members of the public to observe it’s anti- COVID guidelines but many Ugandans are stubbornly not taking heed.
“How can police continue to beg Ugandans not to die?” President wondered during yesterday’s national prayers held at State House Entebbe.
The cases from parliament are confirmation that Kampala City has become an epi-centre for the recent spike in COVID which Uganda had innitially contained with no recorded deaths.
A number of private and public Institutions have who have recorded similar incidents are Uganda National Roads Authority, Uganda Broadcasting Corporation, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, New Vision, DFCU Bank and Total Uganda, among others.
During the national prayers held yesterday at State House, President Museveni ordered law enforcement agencies to intensify enforcement of the Standard Operating Procedures given by the Ministry of Health and particularly castigated politicians who are not observing these while engaging in the ongoing campaigns for their party primary elections.
Many critics have expressed disappointing at the level with which several parliamentary candidates are holding open rallies in total disregard of the SOPs.
A top health expert we spoke to had this to say about the current disregard of the COVID SoPs by politicians:
“Covid spreads so fast and when a positive person is not isolated, he leaves the virus to his contacts who may contract it and as well spread it to others.
Considering the political times, crowds pool and the spread increases.
At present, the positive cases are in communities searching for votes and interacting with people, who rarely are provided with masks let alone using them appropriately.”
This is a developing story..!