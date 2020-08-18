I Will Never Apologise! Capt Mukula Takes on Sanjay as NRM Eastern Chair Tension Rages on

FILE PHOTO: Contestant of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairman for Eastern region seat, Capt Mike Mukula and Sanjay Tana

Kabale – The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairman for Eastern region, Capt Mike Mukula has said that he will never apologise for allegations of racism and sectarianism levelled against him by his rival, Sanjay Tana saying African problems must be addressed with African solutions and by true Africans.

Sanjay Tanna contested as Tororo Municipality MP in 2016 as an Independent but lost NRM’s Ofwono Apollo Yeri.

Sanjay Tanna has now turned his luck on the NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern region seat currently held by the indomitable Capt Mike Mukula.

Early this month, Tana wrote to the NRM electoral commission chairman, Dr.Tanga Odoi accusing Mukula of making sectarian and racist comments. However, in an August 7, 2020 response Mukula told the ruling party’s election body that the allegations are unfounded.

In his defence, Mukula insists that his campaign to regain the position as NRM Vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda is based purely on consolidating party gains.

Speaking during NRM delegates’ campaign meeting for Kigezi region held at White Horse Inn Hotel in Kabale municipality Capt Mike Mukula said that truth be told his rival is of an Indian origin and should be comfortable with it and not label people racists when they speak the truth.

“What should I call him he is an Indian among the 55 tribes in the constitution I don’t see what should we call him being a pan Africanist is not racist we have to find African problems,” said Mukula.

He added that his rival Tana has also never been a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement referring to him as a self seeking imposter.

Capt Mukula said that Africans must own their continent including its own economy and Politics if Africa is to develop.

He said that the selfishness of some NRM party members has increased internal fights within the NRM party adding that such fights must be condemned if the NRM party is to last in Uganda.

He promised to dedicate his term of office to promoting unity within the party, addressing poverty and unemployment in Uganda and addressing ignorance which he said are a major barrier to Uganda’s development.

Speaking in the same meeting, the state Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Dr Chris Baryomunsi, who is contesting for NRM vice Chairperson Western region, said that it is now time for NRM young staunch supporters to assume party offices for the betterment of the party members.

He promised to address the empowerment of all party leaders at all levels especially the facilitation of party chairpersons at local levels.

In attendance also was Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities (Tourism), Minister Godfrey Kiwanda who is also contesting as the NRM Vice Chairperson Central region.