CLARIFICATION & APOLOGY

The Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) in Uganda has denied contents of our recent story titled: Exposed: Why EU Diplomats are visiting Political Parties, in which our investigating team cast a torch on its activities in the country.

Quoting anonymous sources, Red Pepper Digital revealed that some unnamed DGF officials were involved in activities that imputed the intent of corruption and subversion during the forthcoming 2021 elections.

“Our clients maintain that the contents of your story are baseless and false and impacted their character, integrity and standing,” a statement by DGF lawyers, Ssebalu, Lule & Company advocated to the Editor read.

The lawyers asked Red Pepper Digital to cease and desist from publishing similar stories in the future.

Red Pepper Digital regrets the insinuations that the story carried and apologizes for any damage that might have been caused to DGF officials.

“We pledge to always maintain and uphold our editorial standards of fairness and balance,” sustained the Editor