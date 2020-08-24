COVID-19: Top Makerere Don Amanda Ngabirano, Police Boss Asan Kasingye Test Positive

National Physical Planning Board Chairperson Mrs Amanda Ngabirano

Kampala – The National Physical Planning Board Chairperson Mrs Amanda Ngabirano has announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Mrs. Ngabirano who is also a lecturer of Urban planning at Makerere University made the revelation on Sunday, August 23, through her personal social media platforms.

According to Ngabirano, she suspects she caught the virus from Lira.

“My sense of smell is back. Now I can enjoy my fish. However I tested positive for COVID-19. I don’t know how we shall survive this virus! It’s allover I guess. I trace mine from Lira. So my dear contacts, please make sure to test and protect your family, friends and workmates,” she posted.

She added that, “I have no other symptoms so far…and I pray my body successfully fights it as I self-isolate. Let’s do our best to stay safe…the THING IS REAL!!”

The development comes hours after Police boss AIGP Asan Kasingye has revealed that he too tested positive for COVID-19.

In self Quarantine: AIGP Asan Kasingye

Kasingye confirmed the news on his personal Twitter handle.

“BAD NEWS!! I’AM #COVID19 POSITIVE,” he tweeted.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases bringing the cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans to 2,263 on Sunday, August 23,2020.

Ugandan COVID-19 recoveries are 1,226 while the death toll stands at 20.