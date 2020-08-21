EXPOSED: Mini-Price, 57 Arcades found Violating COVID-19 SOPs, Risk closure

Kampala – As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Kampala, a number of arcades risk closure for failure to adhere to the stipulated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the Health Ministry.

In a communique issued Friday, August 21, Minister of Kampala, Hon. Betty Amongi has revealed that a total of 58 arcades will be shut-down over violating the set guidelines.

This development comes after a team from the Ministry of Health, Kampala Capital City Authority, the Ministry of Trade, together with various trader’s associations inspected the facilities in question and their findings were rather disturbing.

“At the time inspection, the fifty-eight arcades below still had weak areas to rectify so as to conform to the standards,” read the communique.

“The arcades were not observing social distance; with visibly overcrowding nature, no functional toilets, obstruction in corridors and poor ventilation,” the statement added.

Mini Price centre, Boost Complex, Naiga Complex, Tropical Complex, Senna Arcade, Vienna Business Centre and Masaka Jubilee on Ben Kiwanuka street risk closure the report reveals.

Others pointed out include: SB Plaza on Burton street; King Fahd, Sun City Arcade on Kampala Road; Lucky Complex on Kisenyi Road; Sserwaniko Music Centre on Kyaggwe Road; Faibah Arcade, City Centre Complex, MM Plaza, Majestic Plaza and Namaganda Plaza on Luwum street hang in balance.

Freeman Foundation Centre, MBK Spare Centre on Mackay Road; and Energy Centre on Market Street were flagged with most of the facilities found operating below the agreed standards.

Before the reopening of the arcades, the Kampala Capital City Authority -KCCA issued new guidelines requiring arcades to have a dedicated isolation room for possible COVID-19 suspects, handwashing facilities, cleaners dressed in personal protective gear and adequate detergents to use in cleaning.

In a July 14 engagement, Owners and operators were also advised to install CCTV cameras at each entry, exit and level and a body temperature screening for clients and attendants using functional infrared thermometers.

n a newly released circular by the Kampala COVID-19 task-force, infections in the city are 41.2% of the national active cases.

They say most are driven by; workplaces, political activities, public transport and arcades among others.