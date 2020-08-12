Sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴍᴏᴅᴇʟ Tʀɪᴄɪᴀ Tʏᴄ Rᴇᴠᴇᴀʟs Hᴏᴡ Sʜᴇ sᴘᴇɴᴅs ᴍᴏsᴛ ᴏғ ʜᴇʀ ᴛɪᴍᴇ
By Fab Mc
Tricia Tyc is a model with house of Karma and a journalist by professional. We had a chat. Below are the highlights
FabMc: Who is Tricia?
Tricia: I am Tricia TYC, a 24 year old independent lady. A God fearing Christian, Mutooro and a journalist by training and currently working as a PR of a marketing company. I studied from Bushenyi for both primary and high school and graduated from Nkumba University as a journalist.
FabMc: how do you spend the extra time brought about by COVID?
Tricia: I spend most of my time doing tiktok videos and of course taking good care of myself by working out
FabMc: Tell me about your love life?
Tricia: Am not sure about my relationship status, just waiting for that heaven sent hahaha
FabMc: Who would that heaven sent be
Tricia: I would prefer a God fearing partner who is respectful in our relationship.
FabMc: How many children would you wish for?
Tricia: Two kids by God’s grace
FabMc: Do you believe in love at first sight?
Tricia: Of course I believe in love at first sight.
FabMc: How do you determine who is a true friend and those that are just hangers-on
Tricia: A true friend will never have an excuse when needed.
FabMc: What is your favorite daily attire?
Tricia: I love jeans
FabMc: What is your favorite meal?
Tricia: My favorite food is Rice and Fresh beans
FabMc: Recount your most embarrassing childhood experience?
Tricia: My most embarrassing childhood memory. I went to school with a swollen chick and guys laughed at me the whole day Omg…! It was a horrible day for me
FabMc: Tell me something you can’t do without in your house, car, and handbag as well
Tricia: I can’t do without makeup
FabMc: What are some of the things that sound as compliments but are actually insults to you
Tricia: Tricia baby you have a nice body. That line puts my moods off most of the time hahaha I don’t like it
FabMc: Tell me 2 things you can’t stand about men
Tricia: I hate men who think they know too much, and short tempered ones.
FabMc: Among our celebrities here who would you take on a date
Tricia: I guess no celebrity here really hahaha am serious
FabMc: Describe the best date you’ve ever had?
Tricia: OMY! How can I forget such a day I won’t tell you where it was but it was sooooo special making love on the first date, damn! It felt special
FabMc: Who is your inspiration?
Tricia: My Dad is my inspiration and the best in the whole world
FabMc: Are you a bathroom singer?
Tricia: Not really I always divert my attention to what I be doing in there
FabMc: What is the craziest thing about yourself that only you know?
Tricia: Honestly none hahaha is that being weird?
FabMc: Where do you see yourself in five years?
Tricia: Being a powerful feminine activist
FabMc: What crazy thing have you ever done in the name of love?
Tricia: Faking sickness just to be forgiven
FabMc: And if u were given an opportunity to slap any politician in the country who would that be and why?
Tricia: Kato Lubwama hahaha don’t ask why am sure you know why I would slap his face hahaha
FabMc: We are so grateful for your time; please give us a final message to our readers and your fans as well.
Tricia: Thank you it was glad talking to you Fab and My people stay safe. We shall win together at the end. God bless you all.