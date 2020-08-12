Sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴍᴏᴅᴇʟ Tʀɪᴄɪᴀ Tʏᴄ Rᴇᴠᴇᴀʟs Hᴏᴡ Sʜᴇ sᴘᴇɴᴅs ᴍᴏsᴛ ᴏғ ʜᴇʀ ᴛɪᴍᴇ

By Fab Mc

Tricia Tyc is a model with house of Karma and a journalist by professional. We had a chat. Below are the highlights

FabMc: Who is Tricia?

Tricia: I am Tricia TYC, a 24 year old independent lady. A God fearing Christian, Mutooro and a journalist by training and currently working as a PR of a marketing company. I studied from Bushenyi for both primary and high school and graduated from Nkumba University as a journalist.

FabMc: how do you spend the extra time brought about by COVID?

Tricia: I spend most of my time doing tiktok videos and of course taking good care of myself by working out

FabMc: Tell me about your love life?

Tricia: Am not sure about my relationship status, just waiting for that heaven sent hahaha

FabMc: Who would that heaven sent be

Tricia: I would prefer a God fearing partner who is respectful in our relationship.

FabMc: How many children would you wish for?

Tricia: Two kids by God’s grace

FabMc: Do you believe in love at first sight?

Tricia: Of course I believe in love at first sight.

FabMc: How do you determine who is a true friend and those that are just hangers-on

Tricia: A true friend will never have an excuse when needed.

FabMc: What is your favorite daily attire?

Tricia: I love jeans

FabMc: What is your favorite meal?

Tricia: My favorite food is Rice and Fresh beans

FabMc: Recount your most embarrassing childhood experience?

Tricia: My most embarrassing childhood memory. I went to school with a swollen chick and guys laughed at me the whole day Omg…! It was a horrible day for me

FabMc: Tell me something you can’t do without in your house, car, and handbag as well

Tricia: I can’t do without makeup

FabMc: What are some of the things that sound as compliments but are actually insults to you

Tricia: Tricia baby you have a nice body. That line puts my moods off most of the time hahaha I don’t like it

FabMc: Tell me 2 things you can’t stand about men

Tricia: I hate men who think they know too much, and short tempered ones.

FabMc: Among our celebrities here who would you take on a date

Tricia: I guess no celebrity here really hahaha am serious

FabMc: Describe the best date you’ve ever had?

Tricia: OMY! How can I forget such a day I won’t tell you where it was but it was sooooo special making love on the first date, damn! It felt special

FabMc: Who is your inspiration?

Tricia: My Dad is my inspiration and the best in the whole world

FabMc: Are you a bathroom singer?

Tricia: Not really I always divert my attention to what I be doing in there

FabMc: What is the craziest thing about yourself that only you know?

Tricia: Honestly none hahaha is that being weird?

FabMc: Where do you see yourself in five years?

Tricia: Being a powerful feminine activist

FabMc: What crazy thing have you ever done in the name of love?

Tricia: Faking sickness just to be forgiven

FabMc: And if u were given an opportunity to slap any politician in the country who would that be and why?

Tricia: Kato Lubwama hahaha don’t ask why am sure you know why I would slap his face hahaha

FabMc: We are so grateful for your time; please give us a final message to our readers and your fans as well.

Tricia: Thank you it was glad talking to you Fab and My people stay safe. We shall win together at the end. God bless you all.