How Mother, Child survived Drowning after Canoe Capsized, killing 3

Ms Susan Tayebwa and her 7 month old baby survived drowning at Lake Bunyonyi (Courtesy Photo)

Kabale – Susan Tayebwa One of the survivors of the lake bunyonyi drowning has narrated the ordeal how she survived the Tuesday evening canoe incident that claimed three people.

She attributes her swimming skills that saved her from what would her death and her 7 months old baby .

Tayebwa says that on the fateful day they left Kyevu market where she had gone being it was a market day and she was going back to home in Katete Nkora, Kifurugutu parish, Butanda sub county, Kabale district

“While traveling in a canoe, it was hit by a strong wave was overloaded. The canoewas carrying seven including her 7 month baby as opposed to the legitimate four,” Tayebwa narrates.

She added: “After being hit by the storm, one of the passengers at the back got panicked making it to overturn into the water.”

She revealed she was steady and grabbed her child whom she put on her back and begun to swim up to about 200 meters before being rescued by others.

Other people on the canoe fought for their lives and by the rescue canoe came, they had already drowned into the water.

“It’s due to God’s grace and my swimming skills that helped me to survive from drowing up to now I cant believe that am still alive,” said Tayebwa glorifying the Almighty.

Those that were rescued are Kabuzi Agnes, female adult mukiga, Tay Kanyonyozi Tito

The deceased were; Mwebaze Africano, Tumuhereza John Bosco and Mugabirwe Felix.

The group was coming from Kyevu, Nyamiryango parish, Butanda sub county, Kabale district after a Youth Elections’ interaction/dialogue as some were coming from Kyevu market and were returning back home.

Lake Bunyonyi is the deepest lake in East Africa after Lake Tanganyika in Tanzania.

While people residing near the lake use it often for transport, using wooden canoes, there have been many incidents of deaths by drowning.