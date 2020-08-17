I Am In A Relationship And Very Happy

By Fab Mc

She’s probably the biggest female star on the scene right now. By her own standards, she’s having a calm year after enjoying runaway success last year releasing a smash hit almost every other month. She had a chat with Red Pepper’s Fab MC.

FabMc: Briefly tell me about yourself

Vinka: Vinka is a recording artist signed under Sony Music Africa managed by Swangz Avenue. I’ve been singing for three years now.

FabMc: How is the COVID lockdown treating you?

Vinka: I’ve been recording music for my upcoming album during this time, also I’ve honestly used this time to rest a bit and spend more time with family.

FabMc: Family life. Tell me about your love life?

Vinka: I am in a relationship and happy

FabMc: Who is that ideal man?

Vinka: Private

FabMc: What is your favorite meal?

Vinka: I like eating rice and beans but I love chicken as well

FabMc: What’s the weirdest thing a fan has ever done for you?

Vinka: Once a fan grabbed me so tight while I was on stage, just out of the blue that was so weird.

FabMc: What is your biggest/weirdest fear and why?

Vinka: I have a phobia for water!! Water scares me a lot

FabMc: What pet would you love to have and why?

Vinka: I am not really a pet person but I’d have a dog for protection of course

FabMc: What would be a good theme song for your life?

Vinka: A good theme song for life would be “started from the bottom now we here”

FabMc: Which fictional character would be the most exciting to meet in real life?

Vinka: Batman

FabMc: What is the best/worst purchase you’ve ever made?

Vinka: I bought big linen pants and when I took them to the tailor they turned out uglier than I thought.

FabMc: What’s a body part that you wouldn’t mind losing and why?

Vinka: I love my body the way it is so I wouldn’t change anything

FabMc: What’s your biggest screw up in the kitchen?

Vinka: Gnut sauce

FabMc: What’s the worst commercial you’ve recently seen?

Vicki: Hahahaha I haven’t really been keen on the commercials showing on TV so I wouldn’t know.

FabMc: What ridiculous thing has someone tricked you into doing or believing?

Vinka: People that keep saying God doesn’t exist, to me that’s ridiculous I wouldn’t fall for that.

FabMc: What’s the most useless talent you have?

Vinka: I won’t call it a useless talent but “Art” is one of the talents I have, good at drawing and all but I haven’t put it into practice

FabMc: What’s the weirdest question you’ve been asked?

Vinka: Weird question was…. do you look like your mother or father that was a very stupid question coming from a journalist

FabMc: What celebrity would you rate as a perfect 10 in Uganda here and why?

Vinka: No one is perfect that’s one thing I know

FabMc: What message you would give to your fans?

Vinka: To my fans thank you so much for loving me and supporting me I appreciate and love you so much.