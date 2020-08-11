I Love Them Brown Babes | Musician Eezzy on his love and addiction to music

By Fab Mc

EEZZY is a Dancehall superstar artist from Northern Uganda who has been nominated for several awards and won most of them. I landed on him in a kafunda chomping his money and we jazzed about his lifestyle, music, and everything in between.

FabMc: Tell me about yourself

Eezzy: Am called is Opoka Eric. An Acholi from northern Uganda. I started music commercially in 2017 but had been doing it since 2012 as a hobby while in school. I went to Kawempe Decorous P/S for my PLE, then MIDLAND HIGH School for my UCE, and then KINAAWA HIGH School for my UACE and now currently at KYAMBOGO University for my Bachelors in Industrial Art and Design. Am in my 2nd year.

FabMc: Congratulations you got yourself one hell of a manger in Robin Kisti tell me something about her and how did you guys link up?

Eezzy: Thanks. Well, Robin is a very hardworking and aggressive woman, she is a go-getter which makes her the perfect manager. I and Robin met way back in 2013 through my big sister who approached her and told her about me and asked her for help.

FabMc: What first got you into music?

Eezzy: The love and passion I had for the music. Music was my biggest source of encouragement in life.

FabMc: Who inspired you to make music?

Eezzy: Ice Prince, vybez Kartel, Alkaline, PopCan

FabMc: How would you describe the music that you create?

Eezzy: My music is the exact interpretation of the everyday life I experience. So anyone living can vibe to my sound.

FabMc: What is your creative process like?

Eezzy: I look at life and the experiences I’ve gone through and turn it in a song.

FabMc: Who would you most like to collaborate with?

Eezzy: Alkaline, PopCan, StoneBoy, WizKid, Davido, Nasty C and Casper Nyovest

FabMc: If you could go open a show for any artist who would it be?

Eezzy: WizKid and Nasty C

FabMc: What is one message you would give to your fans?

Eezzy: Believe. Never Lose Hope. Work Hard. Be disciplined and never forget to pray to the almighty.

FabMc: What is the most useless talent you have?

Eezzy: That would be eating hahaha. I love my food my nigger.

FabMc: Do you sing in the shower? What songs?

Eezzy: Yes I do, but am more of a freestyle guy so mostly I freestyle a lot when am in the shower.

FabMc: What would you be doing right now, if it wasn’t for your music career?

Eezzy: Well I would probably be a lawyer because it was one of the first things I fancied from when I was a young boy

FabMc: What are your favorite and least favorite venues? Do you have any upcoming shows?

Eezzy: My favorite venue is my Bedroom, My least favorite venue is the Sauna and yes I do, I was supposed to have my very first concert later on this year, but probably will have to push it to next year

FabMc: How do you feel the internet has impacted the music business?

Eezzy: The internet has made it easy for us artists to reach out to our fans and it has made it easy too for the music to reach the consumers which are the fans

FabMc: What is your favorite song to perform?

Eezzy: Mak Mukemi/Kuki

FabMc: Which famous musicians do you admire?

Eezzy: Nasty C, Vybes Kartel, Alkaline, PopCaan

FabMc: What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

Eezzy: Back in school, I got into a fight with a friend and ended up breaking his nose which really got me in trouble.

FabMc: What is the best advice you’ve been given?

Eezzy: Stay in school, work hard, and be humble

FabMc: If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

Eezzy: The Copy Right system, so that artist can earn from more than just performances

FabMc: Recount your most embarrassing childhood experience?

Eezzy: I dozed off in class while in a lesson and farted by mistake, I can never forget that day.

FabMc: Tell me about your love life?

Eezzy: Am a shy guy so I haven’t had that much luck with the ladies and I’ve been single all the way.

FabMc: What is your favorite meal?

Eezzy: Rice and Beans

FabMc: What is your biggest/weirdest fear and why?

Eezzy: Being embarrassed publicly and that’s why it makes me feel less of a human

FabMc: What ridiculous thing has someone tricked you into doing or believing?

Eezzy: Well I was once told that eating raw eggs makes one grow taller so since my height has always been a problem and I wanted to grow tall so bad I believed and did it but later I realized it was all fake.

FabMc: Eezy be honest with me do you like them brown or black sugars (ladies)?

Eezzy: Brown all the way my nigger hahaha

FabMc: What’s next for you?

Eezzy: Finishing up with school and focusing fully on my career.