August 10, 2020

I’ve Never Been On A Date – Anne Nixon

August 10, 2020 Red pepper

By Fab Mc

She is a TV producer and the lady behind the popular weekend TV show called the NTV DANCE PARTY. I had a one on one with her and talked about life, sex and everything in-between. Below is my Jazz with her.

 

FabMc: What kind of person is Nixon?

Nixon: Nixon is a very passionate person, passionate about everything … work … friends … family name it … am also a very bold person and love to have fun every second of my life.

FabMc: Tell me about your education background if you don’t mind

Nixon: Went to Kitante Primary School then to St Joseph’s girls Nsambya. I graduated from UCU Mukono with a Bachelors degree in mass communication.

 

FabMc:  How has the COVID lockdown treated you?

Nixon: I have pretty much spent this period at work. I work 6 days a week and sleep all day on my off day which is Sunday.

 

FabMc: About your love life?

Nixon: Awooooo hahaha “an empty street, an Empty house ….hahaha kidding naye bambi on a more serious note … am currently dating my career …

 

FabMc: So who is your ideal man?

Nixon: God Fearing … Good family background… Respectful and very hardworking.

FabMc: Tell me 2 things you can’t stand about men

Nixon: Lies and Disrespect

 

FabMc: What do you like to eat?

Nixon: Chicken and Posho

 

FabMc: What is your biggest/weirdest fear and why?

Nixon: My greatest fear is getting sidetracked when it comes to meeting my career goals. I am a driven person, but I know how easy it is to get distracted. I strive for success and worry about letting things get in the way of reaching my full potential.

 

FabMc: What are some things that sound like compliments but are actually insults?

Nixon: Walking passed people/men and they whisper “American height …”

 

FabMc: What body part wouldn’t mind losing and why?

Nixon: My eyes brows.. Because I can afford to draw them back

FabMc: What ridiculous thing has someone tricked you into doing or believing?

Nixon: On my birthday this year … the DANCE PARTY crew tricked me into believing that during the live show while Winnie Nwagi was performing … the Deejay’s computer had got a technical issue…so I ran very fast on set to help and boom they switched the cameras on and I was live on TV .. bare feet … no make up … but it was my best birthday surprise ever.

 

FabMc: What’s the weirdest question you’ve been asked?

Nixon: Can you be a second wife? Ooh gosh! And my answer has always been No no no

 

FabMc: What celebrity would you rate as a perfect 10 in Uganda here and why?

Nixon: His Excellency the president of the republic of Uganda is the only perfect 10 in Uganda hahaha… Why …he has the fame and public recognition and is wealthy.

 

FabMc: Let’s talk about your work a little bit what does it take to be a TV producer?

Nixon: A television producer is responsible for overseeing all aspects of a show and ensuring the cast and crew turn out a quality product. It is a job that is equal parts demanding and rewarding, but it is not something you can just walk into

  1. A bachelor’s degree will give you the tools needed to become a television producer. Your best option is to major in film, video and television production.
  2. A very creative mind … good eye sight for spotting quality products and finally good social capital are some of the skills needed to become a good TV producer.

 

FabMc: Walk me through how you would supervise and coordinate the work of camera, lighting, design, and sound crewmembers.

Nixon: For any production, the producer has to be in sync with the rest of the team so a pre production meeting is held before any broadcast…. for me after that…. I leave the rest to my trusted crew….  during the actual production… I pretty much do the supervisions and coordination of the teams.

FabMc: In your experience, what is the key to developing a good team?

Nixon: Commitment… communication … conflict management… and showing appreciation.

 

FabMc: Tell me how you organize, plan, and prioritize your work.

Nixon: I have a really busy schedule especially at work … so every morning I come up with a “TO DO LIST” Where list is the things I am supposed to do for the day in order … this helps me not forget the small nitty gritties for the day.

 

FabMc: Tell me about a time when you developed your own way of doing things or were self-motivated to finish an important task.

Nixon: Working with TV has taught me that team work is the most important aspect of any given job … there is no such a time I have thought of doing things by myself  or my own way … in most cases it has to be agreed upon by me and the crew.

 

FabMc: Name a time when your patience was tested. How did you keep your emotions in check?

Nixon: There are so many times my patience has been tested but the most important thing is never to let your emotions take charge.

FabMc: The best part of your work?

Nixon: The best part of my work is having fun while executing my tasks.

 

FabMc: What is your favorite hangout in Ug?

Nixon: GUVNOR

 

FabMc: What’s your biggest screw up in the kitchen?

Nixon: Am a very good cook … I’ve never messed up in the kitchen.

 

FabMc: What’s the most useless talent you have?

Nixon: Am a very good dancer but I don’t use that talent in my day to day work.

 

FabMc: Any embarrassing childhood memories?

Nixon: I used to dance for my mum on all her Lucky Dube records until she falls asleep hahaha

 

FabMc: Describe the best date you’ve ever had?

Nixon: Never been on a date ebyadala hahaha

FabMc: What crazy thing have you ever done in the name of love?

Nixon: Believing lies thinking its love hahaha

 

FabMc: Thank you Nixon for honoring our session your last words to your fans out there.

Nixon: Thank you Fab with your team for this slot and let people be safe Corona is out there. Star safe and God bless you all.

About Post Author

Red pepper

administrator

http://34.86.235.218

See author's posts

More Stories

2 Succumb to COVID-19 as Fatalities rise to 9 in Uganda

August 10, 2020 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

On the Run! Panga-welding Rubanda LC boss Wanted over cutting Committee Member over Politics

August 10, 2020 Moses Agaba | REDPEPPER Correspondent

ROAD TO 2021: MP Atiku officially joins NRM, dumps FDC

August 9, 2020 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Enable Notifications.    Ok No thanks
Close Bitnami banner
Bitnami