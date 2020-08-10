I’ve Never Been On A Date – Anne Nixon

By Fab Mc

She is a TV producer and the lady behind the popular weekend TV show called the NTV DANCE PARTY. I had a one on one with her and talked about life, sex and everything in-between. Below is my Jazz with her.

FabMc: What kind of person is Nixon?

Nixon: Nixon is a very passionate person, passionate about everything … work … friends … family name it … am also a very bold person and love to have fun every second of my life.

FabMc: Tell me about your education background if you don’t mind

Nixon: Went to Kitante Primary School then to St Joseph’s girls Nsambya. I graduated from UCU Mukono with a Bachelors degree in mass communication.

FabMc: How has the COVID lockdown treated you?

Nixon: I have pretty much spent this period at work. I work 6 days a week and sleep all day on my off day which is Sunday.

FabMc: About your love life?

Nixon: Awooooo hahaha “an empty street, an Empty house ….hahaha kidding naye bambi on a more serious note … am currently dating my career …

FabMc: So who is your ideal man?

Nixon: God Fearing … Good family background… Respectful and very hardworking.

FabMc: Tell me 2 things you can’t stand about men

Nixon: Lies and Disrespect

FabMc: What do you like to eat?

Nixon: Chicken and Posho

FabMc: What is your biggest/weirdest fear and why?

Nixon: My greatest fear is getting sidetracked when it comes to meeting my career goals. I am a driven person, but I know how easy it is to get distracted. I strive for success and worry about letting things get in the way of reaching my full potential.

FabMc: What are some things that sound like compliments but are actually insults?

Nixon: Walking passed people/men and they whisper “American height …”

FabMc: What body part wouldn’t mind losing and why?

Nixon: My eyes brows.. Because I can afford to draw them back

FabMc: What ridiculous thing has someone tricked you into doing or believing?

Nixon: On my birthday this year … the DANCE PARTY crew tricked me into believing that during the live show while Winnie Nwagi was performing … the Deejay’s computer had got a technical issue…so I ran very fast on set to help and boom they switched the cameras on and I was live on TV .. bare feet … no make up … but it was my best birthday surprise ever.

FabMc: What’s the weirdest question you’ve been asked?

Nixon: Can you be a second wife? Ooh gosh! And my answer has always been No no no

FabMc: What celebrity would you rate as a perfect 10 in Uganda here and why?

Nixon: His Excellency the president of the republic of Uganda is the only perfect 10 in Uganda hahaha… Why …he has the fame and public recognition and is wealthy.

FabMc: Let’s talk about your work a little bit what does it take to be a TV producer?

Nixon: A television producer is responsible for overseeing all aspects of a show and ensuring the cast and crew turn out a quality product. It is a job that is equal parts demanding and rewarding, but it is not something you can just walk into

A bachelor’s degree will give you the tools needed to become a television producer. Your best option is to major in film, video and television production. A very creative mind … good eye sight for spotting quality products and finally good social capital are some of the skills needed to become a good TV producer.

FabMc: Walk me through how you would supervise and coordinate the work of camera, lighting, design, and sound crewmembers.

Nixon: For any production, the producer has to be in sync with the rest of the team so a pre production meeting is held before any broadcast…. for me after that…. I leave the rest to my trusted crew…. during the actual production… I pretty much do the supervisions and coordination of the teams.

FabMc: In your experience, what is the key to developing a good team?

Nixon: Commitment… communication … conflict management… and showing appreciation.

FabMc: Tell me how you organize, plan, and prioritize your work.

Nixon: I have a really busy schedule especially at work … so every morning I come up with a “TO DO LIST” Where list is the things I am supposed to do for the day in order … this helps me not forget the small nitty gritties for the day.

FabMc: Tell me about a time when you developed your own way of doing things or were self-motivated to finish an important task.

Nixon: Working with TV has taught me that team work is the most important aspect of any given job … there is no such a time I have thought of doing things by myself or my own way … in most cases it has to be agreed upon by me and the crew.

FabMc: Name a time when your patience was tested. How did you keep your emotions in check?

Nixon: There are so many times my patience has been tested but the most important thing is never to let your emotions take charge.

FabMc: The best part of your work?

Nixon: The best part of my work is having fun while executing my tasks.

FabMc: What is your favorite hangout in Ug?

Nixon: GUVNOR

FabMc: What’s your biggest screw up in the kitchen?

Nixon: Am a very good cook … I’ve never messed up in the kitchen.

FabMc: What’s the most useless talent you have?

Nixon: Am a very good dancer but I don’t use that talent in my day to day work.

FabMc: Any embarrassing childhood memories?

Nixon: I used to dance for my mum on all her Lucky Dube records until she falls asleep hahaha

FabMc: Describe the best date you’ve ever had?

Nixon: Never been on a date ebyadala hahaha

FabMc: What crazy thing have you ever done in the name of love?

Nixon: Believing lies thinking its love hahaha

FabMc: Thank you Nixon for honoring our session your last words to your fans out there.

Nixon: Thank you Fab with your team for this slot and let people be safe Corona is out there. Star safe and God bless you all.