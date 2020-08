NRM-CEC ELECTIONS: Kadaga thrashes Namuganza as Mukula beats-off Tana stiff Competition

Kampala – The ruling party- NRM on Thursday elected Central Executive Committee (CEC), the highest decision making organ which is led by the President and other 8 members.

Apart from the President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and First Vice President Al hajji Moses Kigongo who were unopposed, the other 7 members faced stiff competition to an extent that popular party pillars had been trailing in the provisional results.

Preliminary results indicated that Mike Mukula, Rebecca Kadaga and Godfrey Kiwanda had at some point lost the contest.

The NRM Electoral Chairman Prof. Tanga Odoi announced the final results at 4am on Friday.

Winners and losers in #NRMCEC Elections

National Chairperson: Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

First Vice National chairperson : Al hajji Moses Kigongo.

2nd Vice National Chairperson (female) :

Rebecca Kadaga – 6,776 ( winner)

Namuganza Persis – 3,943

Regional Vice Chairpersons .

Kampala:

Amooti Nyakana -2665

Singh katongole – 4503 ( winner)

Uhuru Salim – 2665

Central:

Kiganda Ssonko- 1000

Godfrey Kiwanda- (4749)

Mayendo moses- _

Magalo John – 676

Kaliisa Kalangwa -3701

Western:

Diini Emmanuel- 224

Matayo kyaligonza-2550

Kintu Florence- 1875

Chris Baryomonsi-5947( winner)

Kafuda Boaz -662

Tibugaya Apollo-259

Muhanji Wilberforce-1285

Eastern:

Sanjay Tanna- 4162

Mike Mukula – 5818 (winner)

Akello Christine Harriet – 162

Northern:

Jacob oulanya – 7,473 (winner)

Sam Engola – 1,665

Dr. Odong – 277

Joken 995

Karamoja.

Aleper Simon peter- 8,143 (winner)

Jimmy Lokoru – 2,220