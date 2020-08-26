KISU Announces 50% Discount on Fees due to COVID

Kampala – Kampala International School Uganda (KISU) has announced a special COVID discount for Ugandan parents who wish to join its online programme.

Speaking to this website earlier on today, proprietor and property mogul Dr. Sudhir Ruperalia announced the discount as a special COVID relief to Ugandan parents and other parents resident in Uganda.

“KISU is offering big bursaries to Ugandans and other residents in Uganda as a COVID special. All classes online are fully operational,” he said in a telephone call.

Dr. Ruperalia encouraged all Ugandan parents wishing to have a taste of the specialized school to visit the Admissions office at the school premises in Bukoto, a Kampala suburb.

“Let them visit the admissions office for details as well as the the school website,” he directed.

He added that parents may also wish to contact Mr. Daman, the head of admission at KISU, directly on Telephone number 0752 711 882.

A quick scan through the school’s website www.kisu.com shows a wide range menu covering different subject areas for the world of tomorrow. It offers seamless progression across the whole age range, is relevant to our social, cultural and geographical context, suits the needs of students as learners, takes account of the needs of families who are often moving on to new international contexts after three or four years, incorporates the pedagogical values, principles and approaches that we as educationalists believe in and know to result in learning that is deep, lasting and transferable.

The KISU curriculum combines the structure, rigour and transferability of the English National Curriculum, with the broad, holistic and constructive and recently, it added “LEGO Robotics” to create a curriculum that has depth and breadth and is both relevant and exciting to today’s children.

Established in 1993 with 67 students, KISU has grown steadily over time. It currently accommodates about 460 students representing 60 nationalities. State-of-the-art facilities include four science labs, three computer labs, three music rooms, three performance areas, an indoor gym, outdoor basketball court, 25 metre eight lane competition swimming pool, two libraries, smart boards in most classrooms and a five acre playing field. It has accreditation status with CIS and IBO.

Students participate in an extensive range of extracurricular activities including outdoor education and overseas trips, to diverse destinations such as The UK, France, Italy, Mount Kilimanjaro and a yearly ski trip in Europe. The holistic education also fosters involvement in community building activities.

The programme range at KISU covers Early Years, Primary and

Secondary years leading to an International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme that is widely recognized by top range universities around the world.

KISU also provides Special Educational Needs (SEN), EAL (English as an Additional Language) and Career/ University Guidance.