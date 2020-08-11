LDUs to Return for Night Operations amid Crime Increase

Kampala – The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has revealed plans to operationalize the Local Defence Units (LDU) in the wake of the increased crime rate.

In an August 11 statement issued by the Army Spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Flavia Byekwaso confirmed the development revealing that Local leaders had petitioned security authorities to return the boots on the ground.

“Owing to the withdrawal of Local Defence Forces from active operation for a refresher training, the level of criminality has since increased especially during the night,” read a statement.

Brig Gen Byekwaso added: “Several local leaders and the general public have petitioned security leaders to re-engage them (LDUs) in order to contain the situation.”

This development comes barely a month since LDUs were withdrawn for a refresher training in July 2020 following claims of brutality, torture and use of excessive force in operations and incident response.

However, Brig. Gen Byekwaso affirms that the LDUs who have gone through thorough training are ready for redeployment for night operations and patrols.

That the LDUs who have undergone and completed their training, resume operations only at night in support of the Uganda Police Force to curtail criminal activities. LDUs shall also participate in intelligence-led operations on specific targets on request and in support of the Uganda Police,” Brig. Gen Byekwaso affirmed.

She urged the public to cooperate and support LDUs in their noble duty of ensuring every Ugandan is safe and secure from any threat and all acts of criminality.