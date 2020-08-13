Machete-wielding murder Suspect dies

Kabale – A 43-year-old man accused of hacking two people to death and injuring two others in Kabale District has passed on at Kabale Regional referral hospital.

Reports indicate that injuries inflicted on, John Mugisha, a resident of Nyamugoma village, Kaharo parish in Kaharo Sub County, by locals after his arrest on Monday sent him to an early grave.

On the fateful sunday, John Mugisha hacked to death his stepmother, Jacinta Birungi and his brother, Stephen Twebaze.

He also injured Annah Tukamushaba alias Girl and another person only identified as Willy Turyasingura alias Kabuga.

Mugisha found Twebaze at Nyabitabo trading Centre where she was drinking at around 7:30 pm and picked up a quarrel.

Mugisha reportedly accused Twebaze and Birungi of taking over the family land and practising witchcraft. He also accused the victims of pinning him to be behind the arson against Nyamugoma Catholic Church’s fence last week.

Mugisha who was armed with a machete hacked Tumwebaze into pieces. He also rushed home where he found Birungi preparing supper and cut her into pieces.

Mugisha also turned against Tukamushaba and Turyasingura as they tried to raise alarm to call for help.

On Monday, Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region says that police together with residents mounted a search for the suspect until he was found hiding in a bush in Kaharo parish.

Maate says that Mugisha was transferred to Kabale central police station after security personnel received information that locals were planning to storm Kaharo police post, where he had earlier been detained.

He says that Upon reaching the police, was taken to Kabale referral hospital where he has been admitted and succumbed to injuries on Wednesday afternoon.