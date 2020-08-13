Military Police Finds New Boss in Col Keith Katungi

Brig. William Bainomugisha hands over to Col. Katungi (PHOTO/File)

KAMPALA — Col Keith Katungi has taken over as Commandant Military Police from Brigadier William Bainomugisha at Makindye Military Police headquarters.

Presiding over the ceremony, the Commander Land Forces Lt Gen Peter Elwelu commended the outgoing boss for the job well done for having kept Kampala peaceful during his tenure in office.

For the incoming commandant, Gen Elwelu congulated him upon his appointment as commandant military police.

“You have taken over in a season of its own kind, a season of miracles where people put on masks, no state visits, schools closed, places of worship closed no shaking hands and empty soccer stadiums. We are operating in an extraordinary environment which needs new tactics but we have hope in you and you will excel.”

He remarked Col Katungi that UPDF and military police have a divine task of maintaining peace and stability of the country.

He called upon local leaders to work hand in hand with the new commandant as they are the pillars in ensuring peace and stability.

Brigadier Bainomugisha thanked the Army leadership for the opportunity to serve as commandant for a period of 2 years and team spirit exhibited by the officers and men of military police which enabled him excel. He called upon them to accord the same to Col Katungi .

The new commandant Col Katungi expressed his willingness to serve and build on to what his predecessors have achieved.

He added that it was a pleasure for him to serve his country in this new appointment and promised to execute his tasks and mission dilgently.

The function was witnessed by RCC of Kampala city Ms Faridah Mayanja Mpima who pledged to support the commandant whenever the need arises.

Present was the Deputy commandant military police Lt Col Gai Mpandwa, Battalion COs and Heads of Department in military police.