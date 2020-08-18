MoMoPay Merchant Wins Big in MTN MoMoNyabo Promo

Chicken Xpress won UGX2M in the MTN MoMoNyabo draw,

Kampala – MTN Uganda through its MoMoNyabo Together promotion is giving back to not only users of the mobile money service but also businesses that avail their customers the opportunity to pay for products and services using MTN MoMoPay.

The promotion dubbed MoMoNyabo Together is aimed at helping Ugandans rebuild following the financial disruption caused by the COVID 19 pandemic.

Businesses like hotels, pharmacies, fuel stations, supermarkets and more, can take part in the MoMo Nyabo Together promotion by enabling customers to make payments for their goods or services using MTN MoMoPay.

Chicken Xpress, a fast food joint in Naalya won 2,000,000 UGX worth of mobile money owing to the fact that the business offers its customers the opportunity to pay for their meals using MoMo Pay.

Jemimah Mukimba, one of the Chicken Xpress staff said that most of the Chicken Xpress customers, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resorted to using mobile money to pay for their meals; “In a day we can have over 30 payments through MoMo Pay,” she noted.

While handing over the cheque, MTN’s Merchant payments officer Farouk Lwanga congratulated Chicken Xpress and encouraged other business owners to incorporate the use of MoMoPay in their payment collection.

He further added that it is safer and convenient especially during the unprecedented times of COVID-19 where handling physical cash is discouraged as it goes through many different hands.

Lwanga also encouraged the general public to embrace the convenience that comes with paying for goods and services using MoMo Pay.

“All you have to do is dial *165# and follow prompts. Alternatively, you can download the MyMTN App so that you can access the MoMo Pay service,” Lwanga said.

Additionally, merchant handlers are winning vouchers for enabling customers to pay using MTN MoMoPay at their outlets.

Customers can use Mobile Money to pay for everything including airtime, data, voice bundles, yaka, water, television subscription and so much more. Watch the live draw game shows every weekday at 8.20 pm on NBS TV and Bukedde TV hosted by Zahara Totto and Patricko Mujuuka. You could be the next winner because with MoMoNyabo together, everyone is a winner.