Laid-off Professional House-keeper Wins Big in MTN MoMoNyabo promo, To start Mobile money business

Nyakato won UGX2.6 million in the on-going MTN MoMoNyabo Promotion

Kampala – Several Ugandans that lost their jobs to date are still struggling with the detrimental effects of COVID-19’s financial constraints.

Through its campaign MoMoNyabo Together, MTN Uganda has changed the lives of its winners offering them a shoulder to lean on with millions of up to 5,000,000 UGX.

One of the MTN MoMoNyabo promotion’s lucky winners, Winnie Nyakato won a whopping UGX2,600,000.

The currently unemployed youth jumped with joy upon realizing she had become a millionaire overnight.

\Nyakato who for some time had been working with a cleaning company lost her job during the COVID-19 lockdown reinstated early this year. Nyakato had resorted to walking in the streets of Kampala in search for a job in vain.

An exuberant Nyakato sighed with relief as she thanked God upon winning a huge sum of money with which she intends to start a business. “I will finally stop job hunting and concentrate on starting my own business.”

Nyakato intends to start a mobile money kiosk with the money she won whereas her sister, Daphine Nyangoma with whom she shared her cash prize will inject her share of the money in her second-hand clothes business.

“My sister is the first in my life since my parents are not here,” said Nyakato, explaining why she chose her sister Daphine Nyangoma as her beneficiary. Nyakato through the MTN MoMoNyabo Together promo was able to share 800,000 UGX with Nyangoma and she remained with 1,800,000 UGX.

Nyakato shared her cash prize with her twin sister, Nyangoma (L)

Nyangoma was extremely happy that her twin sister had decided to share her money with her. A strict Nyangoma however narrated how at first she figured her sister would get conned and did not want to be party to it.

Nyakato who had been seeing the MoMoNyabo show, on the other hand, was convinced she had won and she managed to convince her twin sister.

As Martin Mwesiga the MTN Uganda Consumer Segment Manager handed Nyakato the money she won, he encouraged Ugandans to believe in MTN’s commitment to stand with them during these difficult times.

