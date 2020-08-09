ROAD TO 2021: MP Atiku officially joins NRM, dumps FDC

MP Atiku flashes NRM symbol after being welcomed in the party

ARUA – Bernard Atiku, the Ayivu Division MP who has served in FDC for over 15 years has officially joined the ruling NRM party.

NRM party officials in Arua decorated Atiku yellow during a cheerful function at Onduparaka, the headquarters of Ayivu on Sunday.

Atiku joined FDC shortly after completing his University studies at Makerere in 2004 and contested as the Adumi sub-county councilor to Arua district council, a position he held until 2011.

He later contested as an MP for Ayivu County on the same ticket until today when he crossed to NRM.

Speaking to locals and NRM officials who gathered to witness the occasion, Atiku said: “From today onwards, I’m a member of NRM. I join NRM with clean hands to develop Ayivu and Uganda at large.”

Atiku said while in NRM, he will ensure that all the people of Ayivu are landlords in Arua City.

He promised to work with government and the ministry of lands to ensure that everybody in Ayivu Division gets a land tittle.

“I will also work hard to improve on the education standards in Ayivu and promote wealth creation through the different government programs to chance the lives of my people,” Atiku said.

Joyce Amaguru, the Arua district NRM Vice Chairperson welcomed Atiku to NRM and said his coming has opened the way for other opposition politicians to join the mass party.

Amaguru, however, tasked Atiku to work hard in the NRM party so that he can lobby for what the people of Ayivu missed over the years he has been in opposition.