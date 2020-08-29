MP Tayebwa Mends Fences with UMEME Contractor

Ruhinda North MP, Thomas Tayebwa

Kampala – Ruhinda North Member of Parliament (MP), Thomas Tayebwa has reached a reconciliatory agreement with a victim who was assaulted by his construction workers two days ago.

The meeting between the legislator and the victim who is also a Umeme Limited contractor took on Saturday afternoon in Kampala.

In a joint statement, MP Tayebwa revealed that he had reached out to the assaulted UMEME contractor, a one, Bukenya Bonny amid tension surrounding a recent video that detailed the thrashing after he was mistaken for a trespasser at his construction site in Busaabala, a Kampala suburb.

“Fellow Ugandans, over the past few days, my staff and I have been struggling with an unfortunate incident that happened at our construction site in Busalaba (a Kampala suburb),” reads the statement.

Hon. Tayebwa added: “We have since reached out to the victim of the incident and expressed our sincere apologies.”

The public woke up to a video making rounds on different social media pages and groups showing the 10th Parliament legislator ordering his aides to undress and beat up a Umeme contractor for disconnecting an illegal power connection to his property in Busabala.

In a meeting held Saturday, Bukenya confirmed that MP Tayebwa apologized to his family attributing the face-off as a case of poor judgement thus withdrawing all his complaints at Uganda Police.

“My name is Bukenya Bonny, a contractor with Umeme Limited, who was a victim of an assault in the widely publicized infamous Busalaba incident,” Bukenya denotes his commitment to the reconciliation.

“This is to confirm that I have had a meeting with Hon Thomas Tayebwa who has apologized to me and my family over the matter, that I now believe was a case of poor judgment on his part,” added Contractor Bukenya confirming that he talked at length with the legislator.

The victim further revealed that he had been approached by several people who want to use the situation to settle political and personal scores with Hon. Tayebwa.

“I declined (when approached), doing so would deny a chance to the rest of the country to learn to avoid or deal with a similar situation in the near future,” sustained Bukenya confirming his withdrawal of charges against Hon. Tayebwa.