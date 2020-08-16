Museveni Meets MMP Industrial Park Investor Patel

MMP Team led by Patel , Jinja West MP Balyeku after meeting President Museveni at Jinja State Lodge

Buikwe – President Yoweri Museveni has assured Jinja leading investor Patel Meghi Megan of the support of the Government of Uganda who is setting up more than 25 more factories at MMP industrial park in Buikwe, during a meeting held at Jinja State Lodge.

Flanked by Moses Balyeku, the Jinja West Member of Parliament who doubles as the Busoga parliamentary caucus vice chairperson and his Business partner, Patel thanked the President for making Uganda a conducive destination for investment because the country is peaceful and is steadily developing her infrastructure sector.

Patel Meghi Megan, who came to Uganda in 1997, has so far established a total of 26 factories in the country that currently offer 12,000 direct jobs and 50,000 indirect employment opportunities.

Last year, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni launched the construction of the business mogul’s MMP Industrial Park in Buikwe District near Jinja City which sits on 813 acres of land.

Patel, amongst others owns Nile Agro Ltd., Nile Aluminum Ltd., Nile Batteries Ltd., Nile Wheat Ltd., Auro Meera Paper Ltd., Modern Distillers Ltd., Modern Laminates Ltd., Nile GM Plastics Ltd, and Modern Rubber and Cable Ltd.

Others are Mayuge Sugar Ltd., Kamuli Sugar Ltd., G. M. Sugar Ltd., Modern allied and Footwear Ltd., Modern Heavy Engineering Ltd., H. K. Industries Ltd., Bushenyi Cotton, C. N. Cotton Ltd., Lukonge Ginnery, Modern Textiles Ltd., and Nile Transformers Ltd.

In the meeting reportedly lobbied by Jinja West MP Balyeku, President Museveni who held discussions with the team hailed entrepreneur Patel Meghi Megan and his partners, for taking part in the development process of the country.

He added that the products from factories would not only get local market but also in the regional and African markets.

Balyeku said the creation of the industrial park is a great milestone in the transformation of Uganda’s economy given the taxes paid by the companies, Job creation and social corporate responsibility.