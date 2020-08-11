My Love Life Is Very Private | Actress Birwinyo Loves To Keep It In The Closet

By Fab Mc

Monica Jacobs Birwinyo is an actress and TV personality. She has acted in [email protected], Mela, and the current TV series called the Honorablez showing on NTV. I had a one on one Monica and we talked about so many things. Below is our chat.

FabMc: Tell me, who is Birwinyo?

Monica: Monica Jacobs Birwinyo. An actress currently acting as Justine in The Honourablez, a social worker with baba yangu foundation, marketer, and PRO. Born and raised by a very religious and conserved Muganda mother which has greatly influenced who I am. I went to Namirembe Hillside for O-level, St. Lawrence high school (crown city campus) for A- level, and then to MUBS for University.

FabMc: Where does Birwinyo come from?

Monica: I’m from West Nile. Packwach district. I’m an Alur

FabMc: How are you spending the extra time in this mini lockdown?

Monica: Mainly with family, I’m doing an online course in public relations and another in acting. I spend my hours baking, reading and watching series, and yes shooting the Honourablez.

FabMc: And your love life?

Monica: It’s good. But I just want to keep it private.

FabMc: And your ideal man

Monica: Hardworking, humble, sporty, respectful, humorous, and stylish.

FabMc: Tell me two things you can’t stand about men

Monica: Disrespect, bad odor and drama

FabMc: What is your favorite meal?

Monica: Matooke, rice, chicken, and gnuts with mushrooms

FabMc: What’s the weirdest thing a fan has ever done for you?

Monica: Got a tattoo of my name

FabMc: What is your biggest/weirdest fear and why?

Monica: Loss of family my family, my life

FabMc: What would be your superpower?

Monica: Positivity and tenacity

FabMc: What pet would you love to have and why?

Monica: Dog preferably snowhite/black Maltese. Dogs are very loyal and so loving and adorable

FabMc: If you weren’t famous, what would you be up to right now?

Monica: I think I would still do all the other things I do or even more. I do what I want to do. I pursue my dreams.

FabMc: What would be a good theme song for your life?

Monica: My father’s child by Able Chungu

FabMc: What would you name your boat if you had one and why?

Monica: I’m having like a thousand names just like trying to select a name for a child! But I’ll go with black gold because black is rich and authentic, and gold is precious,

FabMc: What is the best/worst purchase you’ve ever made?

Monica: Best purchase is a watch I bought about 5years ago. It’s so pretty I wear it all the time but it’s still as good as new and a book, I read it and it was worth much more than the price I paid and so enlightening and fulfilling.

The worst purchase is a shoe. I’m a shopaholic, I end up buying things I don’t need and give them out but this time I bought a very pretty shoe, very expensive and when it was time to wear it for a red carpet event, it was so uncomfortable, the heel was saggy, it didn’t fit right kwegamba I was so mad. I still have it just to remind me not to rush and make bad decisions.

FabMc: What are some things that sound like compliments on you but are actually insults?

Monica: You smile so much, do you ever get mad? Like dah! Who doesn’t ever get pissed?

FabMc: That body part that you wouldn’t mind losing and why?

Monica: The tummy of course. Hello! Who wouldn’t? And maybe my hair because it can grow back anytime and I lose it again if I want to.

FabMc: What’s your biggest screw up in the kitchen?

Monica: I baked cake and when I was to serve it, it was half baked. You should have seen the faces of the cake lovers hahaha

FabMc: What’s the worst commercial you’ve recently seen?

Monica: One that I did for single window (the TVC) I just appeared handing a phone to my boss. I literally just saw myself peep. I didn’t feel any impact of me there

FabMc: What ridiculous thing has someone tricked you into doing or believing?

Monica: Doing something just for just. Believing that someone can change for you. People change because they have decided to change, weighed options and realized that change is the best or only option and they do it for them not you

FabMc: What’s the most useless talent you have?

Monica: Playing volleyball. I was so good we were among the best in high school and I was on the first team.

FabMc: Where is the worst smelling place you’ve been?

Monica: There was a time Kiruddu was stinking like crazy. I passed by like twice and my oh my!

FabMc: What celebrity would you rate as a perfect 10 in Uganda here and why?

Monica: None. No one is even close to perfect

FabMc: What message do you have for your fans?

Monica: Live your life the best way you can to the fullest, seek knowledge. Peace and Love.