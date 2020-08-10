On the Run! Panga-welding Rubanda LC boss Wanted over cutting Committee Member over Politics

Local leaders visit Moses Tumusime, the village secretary of defence and a resident of Hamurara cell Nyamiyaga parish Bubare sub-county in hospital

Rubanda – Police in Rubanda is investigating unclear circumstances under which a Local Council I chairperson was accused of severely cutting and injuring his defence secretary

The victim is one Moses Tumusime, the village secretary of defence and a resident of Hamurara cell Nyamiyaga parish Bubare sub-county is alleged to have been cut with a Panga by one Bonane Deusi the area Local Council chairman on Sunday night at around 10 pm

According to some locals who spoke on condition of anonomity the two have for long been having differences for not supporting the same candidates who are standing for the Rubanda county East MP seat .

The hotly contested seat for rubanda east MP is between incumbent Henry Musasizi and Kenneth jogo Biryabarema the Rubanda LC5 boss.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional police Spokesman confirmed the incident and revealed that the case was registered by the brother to the victim one David Bakeine.

Maate says that the victim was rushed to Kabale referral hospital for medical attention where he is currently admitted as conditions are not bad as the suspect is on the run as Inquiries in the case are underway.