Jinja – Retired Teacher to complete her House Thanks to MTN MoMoNyabo Promo.

Many corporate companies have taken on to support Ugandans cope with the COVID 19 pandemic.

MTN Uganda through its promotion dubbed MTN MoMoNyabo Together is doing them while changing the lives of several individuals by giving them a chance to win up to UGX5M every weekday.

Olivier Buwule a resident of Jinja and a retired government school teacher of English and Mathematics is one of the promo’s lucky winners, who got a whopping UGX4.2M

Buwule was still in the process of chasing her retirement benefits from the social security fund when the lockdown happened.

Buwule’s winning comes at a time when she was looking for finances to complete her house in Sironko so that her and her husband would finally relocate and focus on farming.

A happy Buwule named her husband beneficiary, so she took UGX2.6M while her husband took UGX1.6M

An excited Buwule could not help but re-echo how timely this win was for her.

“This is like a dream come true. We had started a project in our village however due to limited resources, this project was halted” she said, adding that the money she had won would go a long way in giving her project the much-needed financial push.

The MTN Territory Manager Jinja Allan Makanga handed over Buwule’s dummy cheque and congratulated her upon winning, as well as thanking her for using the MTN MoMo service.

“With this money, we have won, we will buy building materials to complete our house in the village as well as cows to start our farm”, Buwule said.

She thanked MTN Uganda and encouraged Ugandans to save the official number 039 300 2010 such that once called, they will not be in doubt; “MTN Uganda is in the business of changing lives and anyone can win just like I have,” she added.

Like Buwule, you too can take part in the draw to become a winner simply by using the MyMTN app or dialling *165# to buy airtime or data as well as paying for goods and services directly from your Mobile Money account.

Apart from the winners called in studio, 250 people win UGX50,000 directly every day.

Watch the live draw game shows every weekday at 8.20 pm on NBS TV and Bukedde TV hosted by Zahara Tooto and Patricko Mujuuka. You could be the next winner because with MoMo Nyabo together, everyone is a winner.