UBC Staff Subjected to Mandatory Testing As 10 cases are Confirmed at Broadcaster

UBC Staff cover an event recently

Kampala – National broadcaster, Uganda Broadcasting Cooperation (UBC) has confirmed that 10 of their staff tested positive for novel coronavirus.

According to Spokesperson Wilfred Senyange, UBC took a decision to conduct testing of all staff as a safety measure for their staff and the public at large.

“UBC has ten confirmed cases of COVID-19. The cases are from 322 samples that were taken on August 21 at the Kampala office for which 160 samples have been received,” he said in a statement dated August 26.

He added the UBC management together with the health ministry have since embarked on the recommended health care Management processes for all the affected persons and commenced contact tracing.

“The cooperation would like to assure the general public that we are committed to playing our part in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the statement in part.

Senyange further added that they shall continue to serve the public while observing the SOPs that were put in place.

As of August 25,2020, Uganda’s cumulative Coronavirus cases are 2,524.