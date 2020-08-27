Why Anita Among Is Unopposed For Bukedea Woman MP

UNOPPOSED; Bukedea’s Anita Among

Kampala – Details have emerged why Hon. Anita Among is among the Four National Resistance Movement (NRM) MPs who emerged unopposed after the nomination for party primaries across Teso region.

Their names are contained in the party’s list of nominated candidates for the positions of MPs, District Chairpersons and Mayors.

‘’There is no opposition aspirant to battle Anita Among in Bukedea and given the time factor she may return to parliament unopposed,’’ said one of the regional opposition figure on condition of anonymity.

For two parliamentary election cycles in 2007, when Bukedea District was created, and 2011, Among lost the District Woman Representative seat to Rose Akol the then National Resistance Movement political party flag bearer.

Among, a former opposition Forum for Democratic Change political party

member, ran in 2016 as an independent candidate won and is the incumbent MP.

Last year, due to his good working relationship with her, President Museveni described Anita as a good independent MP thus asking other legislators to emulate her.

“Honorable Anita Among came as an independent and has turned out to be

a good independent. She has developed her area. I have been to schools that she has built using her personal money. I have also supported her. She is a bit like me when I went to the bush because I did not know where the guns would come from but I started,” Museveni said during a public rally in Bukedea district in April.

Among leads a delegation to Museveni’s farm

In 2005, Among attained a Bachelor of Business Administration (Accounting). She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Banking from Uganda Martyrs University, a Master of Business Administration

(Accounting) from Makerere University and Bachelor of Laws from Kampala International University obtained in 2018. She sat her Primary Leaving Examinations at Pallisa Girls Primary School.

She joined Mbale High School for UCE, and attained UACE certificate at Masaka A Level Academy.

An accountant by training, Among Annet worked in Centenary bank for 10

years before she resigned in 2007 to contest for the Bukedea seat.

After she lost the election, she got a teaching job at Makerere

University Business School (Mubs) and later Kampala International

University (KIU).

Among has influence and power not only in Bukedea but highly connected to power circles and some powerful businesspeople one of the reasons electorates believe she will transform their District.It is alleged that most of her connection was established even before she came to parliament.

In the District Among established the district’s leading Bukedea Comprehensive Academy and Maama from the district’s first Radio station.

Its state of the art equipment was recently imported and it was commissioned by the president.

Among also has a modern livestock farm in Kolil Sub County with over

300 heifers.

All these ventures have created jobs for locals to levels no one ever imagined during the Rose Akol era. Other achievements done in her area, she bought taxis for jobless youths, tractors for the elderly, 2 trucks for economically active women groups and that’s on top of the supports all women every festive season in various sub-counties.

According to sources, in one of the meetings where a team from Bukedea

visited the President at Rwakitura, he told them, “please don’t join Akol to fight this lady because she is our good mobilize.”

The President further allegedly explicated how Alice Alaso and David Pulkol fermented a lot of confusion against the NRM in Teso and Karamoja sub-regions because of the incompetence of NRM leaders and MPs from there.

He was reportedly grateful to God he finally got Among whose mobilization skills can easily match those of any opposition foes to the NRM.

“That is why I want you my people to work with her as opposed to

fighting her because Hon Akol now has something to do in Arusha.” Museveni reportedly warned against divisions and intrigue saying there is no way Ankole would have transformed and developed if leaders hadn’t embraced his advice to unite.

In education, the nearly then forgotten Bukedea has transformed after

the charitable Woman MP Constructed facilities for Primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

She funded Solar installation for all primary schools, Scholarships for all 1st-grade students in both S.1 & S.5, provided of mattresses and 100,000shs to all students that excel, Built a block for Bukole Primary school to improve on the space and constructed a technical school that enrol youths at no fees. Improved maternal & infant mortality.

She has also tackled on the health matters in the district by improving maternal health. She also improved the transport of acutely ill patients and this has increased the survival rate. Currently, there are reduced death rates of the elderly, improved contact between patients and referral systems, Construction of Hospital (ongoing), donated Ambulance for Kachumbala and Bukedea county, ultrasound scan to improve quality of health care and the recent donation sanitation and hygiene items to combat COVID 19 Pandemic.

Other achievements include; funding rehabilitation of roads donation of Bicycles to all L.C 1 Chairpersons and religious leaders, funding different Saccos for the youth and teacher, empowering youth with the provision of boda bodas, free tents and chairs for all sub-counties for social functions among other projects.

‘’Even farmers have benefited from her term as an MP because we have increased agricultural output with more tractors donated by her, we do Value addition on agricultural products and she has been giving out quality seedlings’’, one of the councillors told our reporter.