Why Busoga Region Endorsed Capt. Mike Mukula for NRM Vice Chair

Jinja West MP Balyeku (L) Campaigns for Capt. Mike Mukula in Busoga at YMCA on Sunday

Jinja – National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairpersons from Busoga sub-region unanimously endorsed Capt Mike Mukula as a sole candidate for NRM Vice-chairperson for Eastern region.

Mukula is seeking his two-term as NRM Vice-chairperson for Eastern region.

“God gave us a leader who has for years ensured that we have progressed in the party and supported the whole country in all aspects. We want to tell the people of other regions both n Eastern and outside that we can’t lose Mukula and we appreciate the President for working with him. As NRM we are supporting such leaders who will help us attain vision 2040,” a delegate from Kamuli said.

On Sunday, Mukula was warmly welcomed in Jinja at YMCA where NRM delegates from the eleven districts in Busoga sub region had gathered.

The delegates included; NRM District chairpersons and other executive members who form the Electoral Colleges, and members of Parliament led by the area MP Moses Grace Balyeku.

This came after Sub regions of Bugisu and Sebei last month also endorsed President Yoweri Museveni and Capt Mike Mukula as “sole candidates” for Presidency and NRM Vice chairperson for Eastern region respectively.

Central Executive Committee (CEC) seat is the highest decision making organ of the NRM party, where Museveni is the chairman and eyeing his sixth term as President.

Last month, leaders of Karamoja region assured other opponents that they will not back down from supporting Mukula and President Yoweri Museveni for NRM sole candidature, saying they are the only leaders who believed in them when the rest of the country claimed they cannot wait for Karamoja to develop.

In mobilization and re-energizing the; party Under Hon Capt. George Mike Mukula’s leadership as the National vice Chairperson Eastern Uganda, FDC party has totally been dismantled.

According to political reports in Teso sub-region, FDC had only had penetrated region using three grounds including the Issue of Karamojong Raids.

This was one of the tormentors to the people of Teso not until Hon. Capt Mike Mukula tabled the motion in the 6th parliament to disarm the armed uncles and this has become history.

Another issue was Insecurity. Teso amongst other regions had seen its last days, the worst attack was by LRA rebels but the great Patriots and son’s of the soil, Mukula and Ecweru came out of their comfort zones and mobilized gallant men and women from Teso to form arrow boys unit which gave a hand to UPDF to see Kony out of Teso/ Uganda and it’s in record that LRAs were totally weakened from Teso since most of their commanders like Tabule were sent to see God by the arrow boys( late Opio from Anyara Kalaki District).

The third ground was land issue.FDC, has telling the people from Teso that government wants to take their land of which has become a myth; it has been regarded as a lullaby song.

As a result, in 2006 FDC party had 16 members of parliament, 2011, the number declined to 11 then finally in 2016 the engine of the yellow bus accelerated and knocked the 9 FDC MPs including Patrick Oboi Amuriat the current FDC President and also former secertarty general Alice Alaso and crippled 3 MPs who narrowly survived: Hon Okupa Elijah,Hon Edmond Ariko and Hon Osege Angeline.

As per now, the above 3 Mps are no longer in FDC instead they are all contesting as NRM independent leaning.

Busoga delegates just like their colleagues in other regions argued that for the sustainability of the NRM Party and consolidating power, they should unanimously re-elect Hon Capt. George Mike Mukula for National vice-Chair Eastern Uganda. Mukula is in the race with Sanjay Tanna, both former MPs.

Prior to his political life , Mukula a Solid businessman with 6 aircrafts runs several milt-billion ventures and has for years told Ugandans that he is in politics to help transform Ugandan not enrich himself .

He runs a large LPG plant which manufactures cylinders for gas and it will be launched this year. Mukula also operates Uganda Aviation academy training pilots, engineers, cabin crew and other courses in Uganda and Kenya. Other ventures include Forex bureaus, insurance companies, radio stations, Arrow Security Company with over 1000 guards with most branches in the east among other things.

He has large investments in Energy fuel tanks of ships and mostly in East and central Africa. He is said to be the proud owner of Disposable syringes plant in Namamve .

Currently he is also building ; the largest salt factory in east Africa in Lake Katwe, the largest food cereals silos of 100 tons and largest rice, maize, wheat mills in Eastern Uganda in Soroti with a seed processing plant.

A Professional pilot, Mukula qualified from Harvard University Kennedy School of government Trained in the Israel Military Academic on counter terrorism, communication command and control, special operations, VIP protection and special weapons handling.

Mukula is also hailed for conducting peace talks in Rwenzori for the return of the Charles Wesley Mumbere from United States, the leader of the Bakonzo people. Mumbere lived in the United States and worked as a nurse’s aide, keeping his royal roots to himself all the while.

Mukula handled the recovery of the Rwandese bodies in Lake Victoria in Rakai and conducted a mass burial of over 18000 bodies.

Currently he superintends several bodies including being ; Chairman of the Pan African movement Uganda, Patron Uganda musicians association, Patron Federation of motor union Uganda ,Patron Uganda boxing federation. He is also a rally driver, Footballer and ardent supporter of Arsenal and Uganda cranes teams.

Mukula ,a multilingual politician who is Happily married to Gladys Mukula with two boys was a Member of parliament from 1996 to 2016 representing Soroti municipality which became the cleanest municipality in Uganda for 7 years and consequently transformed into a city.

Under his tenure as NRM Vice-chairperson for Eastern region, the area has always emerged the second after western in supporting NRM due to stern mobilization.

For instance, Mukula Supported President Museveni in the last elections with a private helicopter for 120 days Converted many people into the ruling NRM party.