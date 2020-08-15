Why Isingiro West Needs Byamugisha Emmanuel in Next Parliament

Isingiro – Stakeholders from Isingiro West Constituency in Isingiro District have said they decided to put their party affiliations aside and act in the

the interest of the area.

These developments have seen the endorsement of National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s Byamugisha Emmanuel Rwabishari as their Member of Parliament come 2021.

Isingiro West is among the 31 new constituencies (counties) approved by Parliament in a Plenary sitting Chaired by the Speaker of Parliament on 30th July 2020.

Stakeholders argue that Byamugisha, having served in various famous institutions he will use the opportunity to influence the President and government towards having better services delivered to the constituency.

“We are fighting for development and we believe this young man can bring that to this Constituency. We thank God for answering our prayers by offering us our own who understands the problems of this area,’’ one of the elders said.

Outspoken Byamugisha reconfirmed that he is willing and ready to serve them as he take on the task to transform Isingiro in line with the NRM

Manifesto and the Vision 2040.

Byamugisha, 47, born and resident of Nyampikye Kabuyanda Town Council in Isingiro has served in government for the last 24 years as an accountant, Procurement professional and consequentially a renowned businessman.

A son to the late Rwabishari Deo and Dafrose Rwabishari of Nyampikye , Byamugisha holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Makerere

University, MCIPS(UK), M&E (UMI)and FOD UMI.

He is also previously serving in various capacities as Chairman PTA Maryhill High School and BoG member, Chairman Laity Kabuyanda Parish, Vice-chairman and BoG member Maryhill high school, member PTA Uganda Martyrs SS, Chairman St. Thomas Aquinas Kabuyanda SS and BoG member.

Other Positions include Chairman Health Unit Management Committee

Kabuyanda Health Centre III, Chairman St. Mary’s College Rushoroza old

students’ association Mbarara chapter.

Byamugisha, a cadre and political activist in the ruling NRM party, previously worked as finance Finance Minister at UCC Kabale, vice Chairman of Youth council in Isingiro, member of the Isingiro District NRM entrepreneurs’ league and Participated in community opinion leadership.

‘’I believe in the mobilization of the public in the participation of business management and enhancement of saving schemes through cooperative movement, emphasize attainment quality education services for our rural children and addressing environmental issues, ‘’ he told Red pepper.

The former Head boy at St. Mary’s Rushoroza is also the Vice-Chairman Kaiho farm cooperative society ltd and holds leadership in many other community initiatives in the District.

He also constructed a Laboratory block at St. Thomas Aquinas Kabuyanda SS where the President was the Chief Guest.

He has supported the church fundraising of all denominations, the Muslim community, schools fundraising, mobilization and sponsorship of medical camps especially in screening for communicable diseases like diabetes, pressure, Hepatitis B and maternal support to the less privileged mothers.

‘’Some of the reasons why I offered myself to represent the people of

Isingiro West is to continue to pursue government projects in the

pipeline. I intend to continue Championing health care issues that

concern communities especially maternity services, enhance and lobby

for youth and women empowerment and, promoting the presidential

development project of emyooga aimed at uplifting the lives of our

people, ‘ said Byamugisha.