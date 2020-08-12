Kasese Woman MP Winnie Kiiza joins Gen. Muntu’s ANT Party

Former Leader of Opposition and Kasese Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Kiiza Winnie being unveiled at the ANT Party press conference Wednesday August 12.

Kampala – Former Leader of Opposition and Kasese Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Kiiza Winnie has joined Mugisha Muntu’s Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party.

In a press conference held at Party headquarters, Gen Mugisha Muntu unveiled Hon. Kiiza as a new member of ANT.

Inaugurated in March 2019, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) launched and positioned itself as a people-centred, value-based party that believes in the institutionalisation of political processes as a key to unlocking democracy in Uganda.

Kiiza becomes the Fourth legislator to join the Gen. Muntu led political party.

Other legislators to have joined ANT Party include Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru and Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga and Arua Municipality’s Kassiano Wadri.

Winnie Kiiza has been a member of Forum for Democratic Change and it was during Gen. Muntu’s reign as the FDC President that she was appointed the Leader of Opposition in parliament.

This comes barely a month since Hon. Winnie Kiiza retired from active elective politics fifteen years after she entered the House.

The former Leader of Opposition revealed that she will remain active with the forces of change but will not offer herself for political positions in the 2021 general elections.

“I have talked and talked against overstaying in power, I will not be different if I sought office this time. I know the people of Kasese loved me and wanted me to continue being their Member of Parliament. It’s a job I loved doing because I knew I had the backing of my people had their support. I want to thank you for the support you’ve given me,” Ms Kiiza said on Tuesday, July 14.