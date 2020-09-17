BREAKING! Parliament Bus Catches Fire with Suspected COVID-19 Patients on Board

Omoro – Shock has gripped bystanders after a Bus belonging to the Parliament of Uganda caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Reports reaching this site indicate that the bus Registration number UG 0391H, belonging to Parliament of Uganda was transferring 25 Covid-19 patients aboard.

Witnesses affirm that the bus was bound for Kampala from Kitgum and caught fire at Koro, Omoro District, along Gulu-Kampala highway.

The fate of the suspected COVID-19 suspects and circumstance under which the Parliament bus caught of the fire still remains unclear.

Efforts to contact Police Authorities for a statement turned futile at the time fo filing this update.

More details to follow