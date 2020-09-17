ANALYSIS: All you need to know about New Season of Premier League

The new Premier League season is underway! The 2019/20 campaign saw Liverpool end a 30-year wait to lift the trophy as they finished 18 points ahead of holders Manchester City. Will Jurgen Klopp’s team find it so easy this time?

What’s happened so far in the Premier League?

Arsenal are first in the Premier League table after a 3-0 win against Fulham on Saturday, September 12. It is the first time since 2016 that they have been top at the end of a game week.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored again for the Gunners after 22 goals last term.

Just behind them in second are Leicester City, who won 3-0 against another promoted side, West Brom. Jamie Vardy, who was top scorer last season, scored two penalties in the game and is definitely a contender to retain his crown. The Bang Bet odd of 12.00 for him to do so.

Meanwhile, champions Liverpool began their title defence with a victory over Leeds thanks to a Mo Salah hat trick. The Egyptian is looking to win the Golden Boot for the third time after he missed out in 2019/20. The result leaves the Reds as the leading scorers in the division, too.

What can we expect in the Premier League this weekend?

The big game sees Liverpool travel to Chelsea. This is a big test for the Klopp’s side so early in the season. They have conceded in each of their last six league games and let in eight goals in four games against Chelsea last season.

Arsenal host West Ham and the team are full of confidence after Aubameyang signed a new deal this week. The Gabonese striker has scored eight goals in his last six appearances for Gunners.

After their European fixtures in August, this is our first chance to see the two Manchester sides. United welcome Crystal Palace, Man City travel to Wolves. City lost twice against Nuno Espirito Santo’s last season – could a Wolves win be a smart bet?

