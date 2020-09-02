Broll Property Group lands Rwenzori Towers, Courts & House Property Management Deals

Rwenzori Towers

Kampala – Broll Property Group, one of Africa’s leading commercial property services companies has added another high-profile client to its Ugandan portfolio by securing the Property and Facilities Management contracts for Rwenzori Towers, Rwenzori Courts, and Rwenzori House in Uganda.

The contract marks a new era of property services in Uganda as part of the Broll progressive property people approach – focused on customer centricity, bespoke asset management and building trusted relationships.

The Rwenzori Properties Portfolio is one of the most iconic and prestigious precincts in central Kampala, with more than 20,000 square metres of combined rentable space within the three properties.

It houses blue-chip tenants as Absa, NCBA Bank, Uganda Development Bank, Belgium Embassy, World Bank, Qatar Airways, KPMG, Deloitte, Afri Exim Bank, ENS Africa, and ATC.

Moses Lutalo-Broll Uganda Managing Director

“Part of the driver of Broll’s appointment was more than 44 years of excellence in providing property management services across Africa. We look forward to adding value to ensure Rwenzori Properties remain some of the leading office buildings of choice, with a high level of occupancy,” Moses Lutalo, Broll Uganda Managing Director, thrillingly said.

“The Rwenzori portfolio will benefit from Broll’s approach of combining people and technology at the forefront of our services. In addition, our Ugandan operation has the full support of the wider Broll group, which has an operating presence in 16 countries, providing technical support, processes, experience, and training. We are excited and humbled by the opportunity. We are embarking on this project with a commitment of service excellence. Having carried out a full assessment of the properties, we have already identified a number of focus areas which will deliver a noticeable improvement to tenants and add tangible value to the asset”, Lutalo further explained.

Rwenzori House is one of the properties managed by Broll Property Group

Broll Property Group’s pan-African presence also enables the Rwenzori properties to benefit from the state of the art owned and patented Broll Online and Broll Vantage systems.

Broll Online is the group’s industry-leading proprietary software, built and developed specifically for the needs of property owners. It provides online cloud services that perform all necessary property management functions, including supply chain performance management, energy management, and smart building solutions.

Another unique value proposition from Broll is the provision to real estate investors of integrated and efficient reporting to ensure greater transparency on the performance of their assets.

This marks a shift from a reactive to a proactive approach through the application of an ISO-accredited specialist property management system.

Other services offered by Broll include broking, facilities management, occupier services, research, retail leasing and consultancy, valuation and advisory services.