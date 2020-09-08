International Conference on Technology, Management Launched

Dr. Kamugasha The Deputy Executive Director UIRI

Kampala – Uganda Technology and Management University (UTAMU) in joint partnership with Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) has launched the 6th International Conference on Technology and Management (ICTM-20), to provide a distinctive environment where authors, practitioners, researchers, professionals and academicians can engage in the future developments in terms of service provision.

The 6th International Conference on Technology and Management (ICTM-20) will run from 7th to 9th September, 2020, at UIRI Namanve head offices Kampala, Uganda.

Today, we understand that technology drives all what we do irrespective of service domain. Therefore, managing service provision and the technologies integrated within the organizations is very important for development.

Speaking the launch, The Deputy Executive director Dr. Dick M Kamugasha who represented Excutive Director had this to say

“The Vice-Chancellor Uganda Technology And Management University (UTAMU) Distinguished guests and participants in your respective capacities Ladies and gentlemen, all protocol observed It is a pleasure and privilege to welcome you all to this opening session of the 6th Annual International Conference on Technology and Management (ICTM). The theme of this year’s conference is “Towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Advancement and Solutions: Trends, Issues, Best Practices, Benefits and Challenges for Management and Governance in Africa”.

He went on to add that this Conference has been collaboratively organized by Uganda Technology and Management University (UTAMU), the convener and Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI), the host and will progress from today, Monday, September the 7th to Wednesday, September the 9th .

He further more said that Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI), is especially pleased to host this year’s annual Conference at its Machining, Manufacturing and Industrial Skills Development Centre (MMISDC) at Kampala Industrial Business Park (KIBP), Namanve and in that regard, he wish to conved warm greetings from Prof. Charles Kwesiga, Executive Director, Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI).

“Prof. Kwesiga is attending to an important engagement but will be joining us later. I also take this opportunity to recognize and commend the cordial relationship between Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) and Uganda Technology and Management University (UTAMU). This relationship is rooted in common interests, notably commitment to promoting technological advancement and innovation in Uganda” he added.

He noted that the theme of this Conference is informed by the fact the world is rapidly moving towards fully embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) which is fundamentally altering the way we live, work and relate to one another. Key elements of the 4IR that will soon be indispensable to all of us include, Artificial Intelligence (AI); Virtual and Augmented Reality; Digitization; Automation and Robotics; Cloud Computing, Big Data, Advanced and Predictive Analytics; the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and many other emerging technological frontiers.

He advised that it is these elements that will increasingly form the foundation for accelerated socioeconomic transformation in Africa in the future and therefore, the Conference could not be more timely.

He concluded by saying that it is institutions and enterprises that quickly embrace the adoption and adaptation of 4IR technologies and solutions that will set themselves apart as front runners in their respective niche areas.

He concluded by commending Prof. Yusuf Sadiq and his team at Uganda Technology and Management University (UTAMU) for developing the theme and program for this Conference which he believes will stir up a lively debate that enriches individual and collective understanding of Technology and Management in the 4IR for both our physical and virtual participants over the next three days.