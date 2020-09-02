Entebbe Airport, Places of Worship to Open as COVID Taskforce Tables Proposal before Museveni

President Museveni to review the proposed opening of Places of Worship, Entebbe Airport and universities for final year medical students

Kampala – As Uganda continues to partake a phased easing of the lockdown, the reopening of Entebbe Airport, places of worship and universities for final year medical students have been tabled.

The Covid-19 National Taskforce headed by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has presented the proposal before the President Yoweri Museveni.

Reports reaching this site indicate that the proposals were sent to President Museveni on Monday, and await deliberations.

However, the taskforce maintained the closure of schools, bars and public gyms, among others.

The taskforce proposed that ministries of Education and Health will study the possibility of reopening the schools.

On prayer centres, the taskforce said worship places should reopen but the number of worshippers should not exceed 70.

In the same proposal, the team dropped the consideration for a lockdown in Kampala city.

Sources who attended the meeting on Monday said the proposals were sent to President Museveni for final consideration and approval.

On Saturday, President Museveni directed the task force to discuss reopening of schools across the country in a phased manner starting with candidate classes.

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and PM Ruhakana Rugunda

He also directed the taskforce to consider reopening of other sectors that have been closed since the lockdown in March such as places of worship, bars, weekly markets, tourism and the airport.

A source, who attended the task force meeting on Monday, said they came up with nine recommendations to the President.

The task force recommended that Entebbe airport and borders should reopen on October 1.

Also read

The taskforce said COVID regulations should be strictly enforced in Kampala with penalties, which include community work and fines to those who defy the guidelines.